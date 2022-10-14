Koh Chang: A Thai paradise off the beaten path

With a coast on the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Chang is full of white, sandy beaches. Photo: Courtesy

Every time I visited Thailand during the monsoon, the rain amazed me. During my recent trip to East Thailand, however, the rain particularly stood apart. It poured heavily day and night, but when the sun came out of the clouds, it became really hot.

Despite the wet weather, the Thailand trip this time was different for me and my wife, as we were travelling with our newborn son, who was born in Trat, a small southeastern Thai town.

Trat borders Cambodia along the Cardamom Mountain range. With a coast on the Gulf of Thailand, this province encompasses numerous islands with white, sandy beaches and coral reefs, many of which lie within the Mu Ko Chang National Park.

The largest among these islands is Koh Chang, known for its dense jungle, waterfalls, and offshore coral reefs, and the Bang Bao village with its houses built on stilts.

It is a green town with a small population and few activities. Residents usually wake up and sleep early.

After the birth of our precious boy Pen, he occupied our days and nights. When he was only 16 days old, my wife Kanlayawee Waewklaihong (we call her Pae) and I thought of travelling to Koh Chang.

Koh Chang island, also known as the 'Elephant Island', got its name because of its elephant-shaped headland (a piece of narrow land from the coast sticking out to the sea).

Driving to Koh Chang was fun. Our car drove on the high and low roads, speeding through the greenery.

Within 45 minutes we reached the Aao Thammachat Ferry Station to Koh Chang. The ferry was not crowded since it was not a weekend or holiday.

It took nearly 20 minutes to reach Koh Chang. We were lucky since the day was sunny and the sea was calm. The ferry was moving through the blue waves, creating sea foams all around it. And we could clearly see the island's southern side which looked like an elephant's trunk.

When we arrived at the Koh Chang Ferry station, it was near 4pm.

This is a beautiful island where hills slope into sea beaches. There are a handful of beaches on the island: The White Sand beach, Lonely beach, Pearl beach, Coconut beach, Klong Prao Beach, Wai Chek beach and the Long beach. There is also a national forest.

On our way to the Mac Resort at the White Sand beach, we drove through the national park rural road. The road zigzags, almost like a snake's tail so one needs to drive very carefully.

This is a beautiful island where hills slope into sea beaches.

Especially in the national park area, there are some sharp turns. It was the off season when we visited, so, the roads were quite empty, shops and bars were waiting for tourists.

The White Sand beach was beautiful. Every resort has their own beach in Koh Chang and they provide chairs, hammocks and bar services on the beach from afternoon.

After we checked in, we went to a restaurant on the beach. This time we ordered chicken tom yam with coconut milk, rice, and some fish items.

Honestly, we could not enjoy the view for long as our newborn needed our attention. Nevertheless, we were excited about his first trip outside Trat.

Music played and waves roared as the sun set on the horizon. When darkness fell, the hotel staff lit up torches.

Fire spinning started from 7pm. The dancers showed their skills with fire, creating illusions on the sparkling sea water.

Koh Chang or eastern Thailand is not a popular travel destination for Bangladeshis. People of this area are also not familiar with tourists from the Indian subcontinent.

Those who travel to Thailand frequently, know that Pattaya, Phuket, Krabi and Koh Samui are popular destinations for South Asian tourists.

Last time when I visited this island, we also walked to the Khlong Flu Waterfall through the national park. The waterfall was a soothing sight and we saw colourful fishes swimming underwater.

The fishes were nibbling at our feet with their tiny mouths; it felt like a natural massage. The trail in the national park was also fun.

There are several elephant safaris on this island. People can ride on elephants, feed them and play with them. Baby elephants are sweet and playful creatures.

Kayaking, boating in the mangrove forest, scuba diving and snorkelling are some of the popular tourist activities in Koh Chang. From here, people can also travel to Koh Kood and Koh Mak, two of the most beautiful islands in Thailand.

Thai people are fascinated about Japan, and it is a popular tourist country for them. Japanese influence is very visible in the cities near Bangkok, where Japanese cuisine and fashion are very popular.

My wife Pae is also a fan of Japanese foods. So, the next day we had lunch at the Le JaoJom Café Bistro and Bar. This restaurant maintains a very clean environment where one needs to open her/his shoes and sit with their knees folded underneath.

Kimono-wearing waiters and employees exhibit signature Japanese politeness. This place also has a lovely interior.

It was time to return to Trat. When we were on the ferry, we could hear storm clouds and see lightning. The ferry was shaking and swaying a little bit but within 30 minutes we crossed the sea and reached the mainland.

Our trip to Koh Chang Journey was fun and we will always remember how we managed to make the trip with a small baby. Those who love to explore new places, Koh Chang deserves a top place in their bucket list.

How to go (Dhaka to Bangkok)

Biman Bangladesh Airlines

Thai Airways

US-Bangla Airlines

Round trip ticket price: Starts from Tk32,000 (approx)

There are regular buses and flights from Bangkok that go to Trat, but you can also rent a car. It is a 30-minute ferry ride from Trat to Koh Chang Island.

Where to stay

Awa Koh Chang

The Dewa Koh Chang

Peninsula Beach Resort

Per night room rate: Tk3,000 to Tk15,000 (approx)