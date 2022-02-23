8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

I have travelled extensively throughout Africa and I mean it honestly when I say, Kenya is absolutely incredible! It is a country that should be on every adventurer's bucket list.

Kenya is a beautiful coastal nation located in East Africa renowned for its climate, natural beauty and interesting history.

Much like Trinidad and Tobago, Kenya is also home to various ethnic and cultural groups. There are the native Kenyans with the largest ethnic group -Kikuyu, as well as the Luhya, Kalenjin, Luo and Kamba, among others.

But Kenya is also home to generations of Kenyan Indians, Kenyan Omanis and of course the notorious Kenyan Cowboys – a colloquial name for white Kenyans. The coastal nature of the country meant it was a hub for trade as well as cultural and other exchanges.

Photo: Courtesy

I have listed below seven reasons why you should plan your next vacation to this gorgeous country.

Visa

With a passport that only allows travel to 40 countries visa free or with visa on arrival, we Bangladeshis tend to miss out on a lot. But with visa on arrival available for Bangladeshi citizens in Kenya, we too can be like one of those privileged people that simply book a flight and go.

The beach

Perhaps because we host the longest sandy beach in the world or maybe because we are almost submerged in water, us Bangalis love a beach holiday.

And trust me when I say, Kenya will not disappoint. Boasting a coastline of over 500 km on the Indian Ocean, Kenya has some of the most beautiful beaches with pristine white sand and clear blue waters.

Water and adventure sports

Kenya has several water and adventure sports options, including one of the few skydiving spots in the world that allow you to land on the beach.

Skydiving in Diani beach on the coast of Kenya was one of my favourite experiences till date – there is no greater feeling than that of the freedom that comes with feeling like a bird, with not a care in the world. The country also has great spots for diving, snorkelling and surfing.

Photo: Courtesy

Wildlife

Kenya has a rich and diverse wildlife and offers the opportunity to experience a safari.

Photo: Courtesy

In fact, there is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Also do not forget to hang out with giraffes at the giraffe centre!

Arts and crafts

Kenya is home to some of the most incredible arts and crafts I have ever come across. From amazing woodwork to intricate beadwork, Kenya has it all.

I bought some incredible necklaces, which were made in the Masai style as well as several gorgeous leather sandals, which are studded with hand crafted beadwork.

Photo: Courtesy

Be sure to explore the markets in Nairobi and bargain before you strike a deal.

Food

With so many cultural influences from so many different parts of the world, Kenya is home to incredible food from around the world.

Local Kenyan cuisine also stars some south Asian staples such as daal, pulao and samosas. You can find anything from delicious authentic Indian food to Kenyan made French and Italian cheese.

I remember going to a supermarket in Nairobi in March 2021 on a work trip from Sudan and absolutely losing my mind when I saw the simple variety of foods available. Albeit expensive, you can find everything you want.

Moreover, with the coastline of Kenya grazing the Indian Ocean, it is not surprising that you will find an abundance of delicious sea food in the supermarket.

Photo: Courtesy

Coffee

Kenyan coffee is rich, aromatic and delicious. So you can start every morning of your holiday with a cup of freshly brewed coffee.

Hiking

From Ngong Hills to Karuro Forests, Kenya has beautiful hiking trails with lush green nature and beautiful sights to see.

Visa, flights and hotels

Visa: Single-entry 3-month e-visa

Airlines:

Bangladesh Biman

Emirates

Saudi Arabian Air

Qatar Airways

Ticket price: Tk76,000 (approx) to Tk300,000.

Hotel (Nairobi):

Best Western

Four Points by Sheraton

Radisson Blue

Room rates: Tk6,000 per night.

There are also local hotels within a reasonable price range

Maliha Fairooz. Photo: Courtesy

Maliha Fairooz is a 31 year-old Bangladeshi travel writer, based in Berlin, Germany. She has travelled to 94 countries on a Bangladeshi passport. Through her blog www.maliharoundtheworld.com, Maliha shares her experience of travelling as a brown,

Muslim, Bangladeshi woman while simultaneously encouraging a culture of travel amongst Bangladeshi youth. You can follow Maliha's current adventures on her instagram page: @maliharoundtheworld.