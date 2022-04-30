4 tour packages for the holiday season

Reward yourselves on a successful Ramadan and give yourselves a tour to reinvigorate your soul and satiate your wanderlust. TBS has rounded up all the travel info you need so you can get some foreign respite and be back in time for work.

Nepal: Kathmandu-Pokhara

Nepal. Photo: Collected

Amazing tours bd is providing a guided tour of the best parts of Nepal. The package is a balanced mix of guided and self-directed activities. You get to hit all the touristy hubs of interest and also give you enough free time to go off and do your own thing.

The guided parts include sightseeing places such as Kathmandu valley, boating, parks and sunrise tea with a view of the Himalayan mountain range.

Every romantic getaway needs a photographer, so bring that one friend of yours with a DSLR and recapture a bit of that honeymoon magic. The package can be adequate for upto three people.

The flight time is a measly one hour and visa arrangements happen after you reach your destination. Nepal is just one of those places that remains unmolested by the urban world and Dhakaias especially could do with some better air quality for a couple of days.

Duration: 4 nights and 5 days

Price: Tk50,500

Package breakdown

Return (DAC – KTM – DAC) air tickets including Bangladesh airport taxes & Kathmandu departure taxes.

2 nights' accommodation in Kathmandu

2 nights' accommodation in Pokhara

Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner at restaurant

Both way airport transfers in KTM

Special meet, greet, assistance and welcome in the airport

Kathmandu-Pokhara-Kathmandu by A/C Bus

All sightseeing transfers through A/C Car

Half day sightseeing in Kathmandu Valley

Half day sightseeing in Pokhara

1 hour Fewa Lake boating

Sarangkot for sunrise and Himalayan view tour

Welcome drinks on arrival

Welcome room refreshments on arrival in KTM

Nepali traditional welcome in KTM

Conference room availability

Turkey, Istanbul

Istanbul. Photo: Collected

If you want to continue your religious observance outside of Ramadan then you can do no better than going to Turkey, one of the great islamic capitals of the world.

Also by amazing tours bd, this package is for a family tour that lasts nine days and can accommodate families of varying sizes. Same as before, the package is a fine tuned mix of hands on and hands off time that allows any and all travellers to optimise their tourism time.

This works especially well if you have more grown up kids and aren't attached at the hip. While the package takes you to all the major sights around Istanbul you can very easily get off the beaten path and discover parts of Constantinople yourself.

Duration: 9 days and 9 nights

Price: Tk2,10,000 per person

Package breakdown

Arrival airport transfer from Istanbul Ataturk Airport

Domestic flight from Istanbul to Izmir

Domestic flight from Izmir to Cappadocia

Domestic flight from Cappadocia to Istanbul

4 nights in Istanbul

2 nights in Kusadasi

2 night's accommodation at cave hotel in Cappadocia

8 breakfasts, 5 lunches and 2 dinners

2 guided Istanbul City tours

Guided Ephesus tour

2 guided Cappadocia tours

All transfer services to and from domestic airports

All entrance fees mentioned in the itinerary

Professional English-speaking tour guides

Transportation in a fully air-conditioned, non-smoking coach

Return transfer to Istanbul Ataturk airport

UAE, Dubai

Dubai. Photo: Collected

If you don't mind a hefty price tag for your precious vacation time, InnoGlobe Travels' six day tour package of Dubai has you covered from all angles. Due to Dubai's recent focus on boosting their tourism metrics, securing a visa is now easier than ever, all you need are a couple of passport photos and photocopies of a valid passport.

You and yours can be on your way in no time and enjoy the biggest shopping capital of the world. The highlights of the guided tour include an opulent cruise, a rugged desert safari and shopping spree at the Burj Khalifa.

Duration: 5 nights stay in Dubai

Price: TK104,200 per person

Package breakdown

05 nights stay at hotel using standard rooms on twin sharing basis

05 breakfasts at the hotel [from 2nd Day of Arrival]

Return Dubai airport transfers in a private coach (Terminal 2 / 3)

Half day Dubai City tour with English speaking guide on private basis

Dhow cruise in Dubai Marina with international buffet dinner with private transfers

Desert safari with dune bashing, belly dance

Tanura dance and BBQ dinner with transfers in 4WD Land Cruisers (5 – 6 pax per car)

06 lunches and 03 dinners at outside restaurant / inside hotel

Complimentary 02 water bottle per person per day in the coach

All applicable taxes and service charges including Tourism Dirham and VAT

Maldives

Maldives. Photo: Collected

This last tour package is for those people who don't like sticking to an itinerary and prefer self-direction during their leisure time. If you are craving for that summer vacation vibe on a scenic beach somewhere, a three day getaway to the Maldives is the best choice you can make.

The only caveat being that the Maldives still has sporadic Covid-19 testing which has to be paid for, out of pocket and may run you anywhere between $75 - $120 per person.

Duration: 3 nights stay in Maldives

Price: TK125,000 per person

Package breakdown

Accommodation for 03 nights in Maldives Island Resort

Double share basis (per room two person basis)

Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner

Return transportation by speed boat for Maldives Island

All taxes as per government law

International air ticket

Complimentary Wi-Fi in all rooms and common areas

Complimentary one Sunset Cruise excursion – once during stay

Complimentary one Dolphin Watching excursion – once during stay

Complimentary snorkelling excursions (twice daily - prior reservations recommended)

Complimentary snorkelling fins and masks (prior reservations recommended)

Cookery demonstration (once a week)

Cocktail demonstration (once a week)

Complimentary non-motorised water sports

InnoGlobe Travels inquiry:

Phone: 01755667787

Email: info@innoglobetravels.com

Amazing Tours BD inquiry:

Phone: 01975464084

Email: amazingtoursbd@gmail.com