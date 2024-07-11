4 ‘cool’ destinations for a hot summer holiday

The mesmerising island state of Tasmania. Photo: Collected

The summer monsoon in Bangladesh is usually humid with plenty of rainfall. The days are warm with temperatures rising to as high as 33°C. If you are looking to spend a few days away from Dhaka's heat, these four destinations may be perfect for you.

Australia

June, July and August are winter months in Australia. It may not be possible to visit all the big cities in the country (unless you have a big budget and plenty of time), so you can stick to just Sydney and Melbourne. Tasmania is also beautiful.

You can visit the world-famous Opera House and the numerous beaches in Sydney and then go to Melbourne and visit Phillip Island to see the world's smallest penguins. There are a few national parks here as well.

Tasmania has one of the grandest wildernesses in the world and the whole island is mesmerising.

If you are visiting Australia soon, make sure to create a travel itinerary beforehand so that you don't miss out on what the country has to offer. Also, do not forget to pack winter clothes and other essentials.

South Africa

If you love wildlife, Kruger National Park is one of the best places in the world. Photo: Collected

June to August is also winter in South Africa but temperatures can be quite different depending on where you are going. In Durban, the temperature may be 22°C whereas in Cape Town it may be much colder (around 8°C).

Cape Town has historical sites such as Robben Island where Nelson Mandela spent 17 years in prison and wild habitats with penguins. This city is safe compared to other places in the country.

Durban and Port Elisabeth are two other great coast destinations and if you are a wildlife lover, Kruger National Park is one of the best places in the world.

The largest city, Johannesburg, is known to have great food places and the must-visit Apartheid Museum.

Kashmir and Ladakh, India

The beautiful Nubra Valley in Ladakh is surrounded by the Himalayas. Photo: Collected

The best time to visit Kashmir is from May to August. The Dal Lake boathouse area is always overcrowded so it is better to choose a less crowded lake.

After you have tasted all the heavenly Kashmiri dishes like goshtaba (meatballs cooked in a yoghurt gravy) and yakhni lamb curry, take some time out and visit beautiful places like Pahalgam, Sonamarg and Gulmarg.

Leh (the capital of Ladakh) is famous for the blue Pan Gong and Tso Moriri Lakes. And, of course, the scenic Nubra Valley where white dunes are surrounded by the Himalayas is another must-visit destination. Weather is now slightly warmer with little to no rainfall.

Bhutan

The weather in Bhutan is now pleasant, ranging from 13°C to 22°C. There might be some rain too so bring your umbrellas and raincoats.

It has recently reduced its sustainable development fees (SDF) from $100 per person per night to $15. Bangladeshi tourists can get a visa on arrival as well.

Other than the capital Thimphu, keep Paro on your list of places to visit because it has one of the world's most pristine green forests. Don't forget a mandatory hike to see the iconic Tiger's Nest monastery, which is just as amazing as the pictures we see online.

Tourists from our country also prefer going to the Punakha Valley and seeing the apple orchards. However, every town (there are four) and every village (there are around seven of them) in Bhutan offers something unique.