The 10 biggest hotel chains in the world

In old times, hotels were just a place that's not your home but you can spend the night at. But with time, the concept of hotels has evolved drastically and it's more like a part of lifestyle now.

With the ever-escalating demands, the hotel business has turned out to be one of the finest businesses which is never off the market.

While most hotels in the world are localised, with usually just a single location, some hotels are part of a brand of hotel chains with franchised locations all over the world.

These hotel chains usually come with a standardised degree of service, comfort, and other properties to their guests.

They offer hotels in several pricing classes: be it luxury, upscale (sometimes also known as "premium"), midscale, economy or special boutique hotels.

The following ranking shows you the current 10 largest hotel chains in the world, based on the number of locations each hotel chain owns around the world.

1. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Owned by Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts started its journey in 1981. Their headquarter is situated in New Jersey, US. They have about 9300 hotels in 75 countries which include 8,30,000 rooms.

Owned hotel brands:

Upscale: Dolce Hotels and Resorts, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand

Boutique: Dazzler, Esplendor, Trademark Collection by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham

Midscale: AmericInn, Baymont, La Quinta, Ramada, Wingate by Wyndham, Wyndham Garden

Economy: Days Inn, Howard Johnson, Microtel by Wyndham, Super 8, Travelodge

2. Marriott International

This hotel chain is a product of Marriott International Inc. They are serving the market since 1927. In 131 countries, they have around 7500 hotels and their annual revenue is USD21 billion.

Owned hotel brands:

Luxury: Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Edition Hotels, JW Marriott, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels

Upscale: Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Le Meridien, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Vacation Club, Renaissance Hotels, Sheraton, Westin Hotels & Resorts

Boutique: Design Hotels

Midscale: AC Hotels by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Moxy Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott

3. Choice Hotels International

Established in 1939, this chain has almost 7100 hotels in 41 countries. Their annual revenue is about USD1.1 billion

Owned hotel brands:

Upscale: Ascend Hotel Collection, Cambria Hotels

Midscale: Clarion, Comfort, Quality Inn, Sleep Inn

Economy: EconoLodge, Rodeway Inn

4. Hilton Worldwide

Owned by Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, this chain has established 6200 hotels, that too in 118 countries. They earn around USD9.5 billion annually. Hilton started their journey in 1919.

Owned hotel brands:

Luxury: Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Upscale: Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by HiltonMidscale: Hampton by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Tru by Hilton

5. InterContinental Hotels Group

The InterContinental Hotels Group has about 5700 hotels in 100 countries that include 880,000 rooms. They started their journey in 1946.

Owned hotel brands:

Luxury: InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Upscale: Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels, Hotel Indigo, Hualuxe Hotels & Resorts, Voco

Boutique: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Midscale: Atwell Suites, Avid, Candlewood Suites, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites

6. Accor

Accor started its journey in 1960 being a product of Accor SA. They have 4800 hotels in 100 countries.

Owned hotel brands:

Luxury: Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts, Delano, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, Orient Express, Raffles Hotels and Resorts, Rixos Hotels, SLS, Sofitel Hotels & Resorts, SO/ Hotels & Resorts, The House of Originals

Upscale: 25hours Hotels, Angsana, Art Series, Grand Mercure, Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residencies, Mantis Hotels and Eco Escapes, Mondrian, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Peppers, Pullman Hotels and Resorts, MGallery Hotel Collection, Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts, The Sebel

Midscale: Aparthotel Adagio, Mama Shelter, Mantra Hotels Resorts Apartments, Mercure Hotels, Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts, Tribe

Economy: BreakFree, greet hotels, hotelF1, ibis, JO&JOE

7. Best Western Hotels & Resorts

This chain has around 4700 hotels in around 90 countries. They earn a revenue of USD3.1 billion a year.

Owned hotel brands:

Luxury: WorldHotels Collection

Upscale: Best Western Plus, Best Western Premier, BW Premier Collection

Boutique: Aiden by Best Western, GLō, Sadie by Best Western, Vīb

Midscale: Best Western, BW Signature Collection, Executive Residency by Best Western

Economy: SureStay, SureStay Plus, SureStay Signature Collection, SureStay Studio

8. G6 Hospitality

G6 Hospitality is a product of The Blackstone Group Inc. They have 1500 hotels in only two countries. G6 Hospitality started its journey in 1962.

Owned hotel brands:

Economy: Motel 6, Studio 6

9. Red Lion Hotels

This chain also serves two countries. They have around 1400 hotels with 90,000 rooms altogether.

Owned hotel brands:

Upscale: Hotel RL

Boutique: Signature Inn

Midscale: Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites

Economy: Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, GuestHouse, Knights Inn

10. Radisson Hotel Group

Owned by Jin Jiang International Holdings Company Ltd, Radisson started its journey in 1962. They have 1100 hotels in 115 countries.

Owned hotel brands:

Luxury: Radisson Collection

Upscale: Park Plaza, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED

Boutique: art'otel

Midscale: Country Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson