Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

A few minutes away from Dhaka's busy Mohammadpur Bus Stand, right opposite the Mughal-era Sat Gambuj Mosque, placidly hangs a signboard, placed by the Department of Archaeology that reads, "This tomb is an integral part of Sat Gambuj Mosque."

The mausoleum is tucked away amid the surrounding buildings, with no determining sign of who it belongs to.

But, the old structure stands still – like an alluring enigma. Whose tomb is it? It piqued my curiosity.

Photo: Nayem ALi

Legend has it that it might be the grave of one of Shayesta Khan's daughters.

Mirza Abu Talib, better known as Shaista Khan, was the subahdar of Mughal Bengal. He was also a maternal uncle to the emperor Aurangzeb. He ruled Bengal from 1664 to 1688, and is credited with taking Dhaka to great heights. The Sat Gambuj Mosque, where the tomb is located, was also constructed under his reign.

Photo: Nayem Ali

But there is a question that might arise.

If this is the grave of the great Shaista Khan's daughter, then why is it referred to as the tomb of an unknown person?

Photo: Nayem Ali

The structure itself carries signs of prominence – indicating that the one buried in it was an important and affluent person.

Its architectural style also reflects other structures constructed during Shaista Khan's lifetime. It has a circular roof atop a square structure – an uncommon design in these parts.

Photo: Nayem Ali

When I visited it, the tomb was nearly deserted, save for a friendly feline called Romeo. Romeo was busy playing with the flowers around the tomb.

Romeo's owner, a woman who owned a nearby beauty parlour, soon came around.

Photo: Nayem Ali

"What's the story behind this place? Do you know whose grave it actually is? Who comes here?" I asked the lady.

"Most of us don't know for sure whose grave it is, but some believe it might be the grave of Shaista Khan's daughter. Personally, I don't come here often, but my cat loves this place. I have noticed that most people from the Bihari camp come here," she said.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Locals also said the tomb belonged to Shaista Khan's daughter.

But a concrete answer was not forthcoming.

While the mystery shrouding the tomb remains unresolved, its unruly charm remains undeniable – there is a certain magic here, which words fail to convey – perhaps some things can only be felt than conveyed.