From a child’s dream to country’s first private horse-riding school

It was those Western movies aired on BTV in the nineties that cast a spell on young Jahedul. His imagination ran wild, captivated by the sight of horses galloping at breakneck speeds across the screen.

Born and raised in Chattogram city, Jahedul Islam often pleaded with his mother to take him to the beach just for a chance to ride a horse. While others were mesmerised by the rolling sea waves, Jahedul's heart raced with the rhythm of galloping hooves.

His fascination with horses gradually grew into a full-blown obsession. Driven by his quest for equestrian excellence, he roamed the world to learn everything about horse riding.

What began as a childhood aspiration has now transformed into a catalyst for both personal fulfilment and community advancement.

He now stands at the helm of the Horse Riding Training Center (HRTC), Bangladesh's first privately-owned horse riding intuition, bringing the joy of riding within everyone's reach.

He envisions more than just teaching and aims to introduce Bangladeshi equestrians to global sports arenas, including horse racing, jumping, and polo. He even dreams of sending Bangladeshi riders to the Olympics.

"I aim to cultivate skilled professionals here who can compete internationally. My goal is to make a practical impact, transcending mere business ambitions," he tells The Business Standard.

Photo: Courtesy

Horse owner at young age

With three months of rest before his SSC results, Jahedul approached his banker father, Farukur Rahman, with an unusual request: to buy a horse. Initially, Rahman was incredulous, but Jahedul's mother eventually persuaded him.

Eager and determined, Jahedul set out to find a horse. Through a known breeder, he tracked down a seller in Chattogram's Sagarika area. The horse was priced at Tk1.5 lakh, but Jahedul managed to negotiate it down to one lakh twenty.

Neighbours and relatives were shocked. How could a young man, still in college, own such an expensive horse? Their disbelief turned into laughter, jokes, and mockery.

Despite the ridicule, Jahedul was undeterred. His world now revolved around his new horse, Lucky. He spent all his free time caring for Lucky, even building a stable and hiring someone to help with the horse's upkeep. Fearing his father's scolding, Jahedul diligently finished his studies before tending to Lucky.

Jahedul learned everything he could about horse care from local breeders. His dedication to Lucky earned him recognition, and despite the initial mockery, he became a well-known figure in the port city's Oxygen Mor area.

Photo: Courtesy

Training aboard

After graduating from high school, Jahedul started his own business. However, his passion for horses only intensified.

Through his network of horse enthusiasts, Jahedul discovered a horse riding training centre in Kanpur, India. In 2009, he enrolled but found the classes unchallenging. Determined, he sought better training and joined a prestigious school in Hyderabad. There, he mastered the art of equestrianism.

Returning to Bangladesh, Jahedul was thrilled to realise his dream. Yet, his old horse couldn't provide the excitement he craved. He purchased a young Marwari horse, but it proved difficult to handle. The new horse's unpredictable behaviour—biting, disobeying commands, and resisting control—highlighted Jahedul's need for advanced skills in taming horses.

Determined to become a true horseman, Jahedul decided to enrol in an equestrian school. In 2010, he travelled to Saudi Arabia for training at the Al-Badriya Equestrian School. There, he learned everything from riding to advanced equine management, returning to Bangladesh as a skilled equestrian.

Photo: Courtesy

Setting up training centre

Post-pandemic, Jahedul launched Bangladesh's first private horse riding institution, the Horse Riding Training Center (HRTC), in Chattogram in 2021.

The following year, he relocated the centre to Dhaka's Purbachal area due to growing interest from Dhaka residents.

"I received inquiries from many people in Dhaka," Jahedul recalls. "When the pandemic ended, I decided to start training commercially in Dhaka in 2022, using hired horses."

Souvik Ahmed, a former North South University student, joined the training centre. Souvik, who had been running successful businesses since 2013, saw the potential in equestrian training and partnered with Jahedul to expand the centre rapidly.

Souvik said his parents, Dr Shahed Ahmed and Salina Ahmed, were also supportive of their son's unique venture into the institution.

To date, the Horse Training Center has trained between 150-200 people. Initially, training sessions were conducted both in Dhaka and Chattogram, with programmes running every Friday and Saturday.

However, due to higher demand in Dhaka, the Chattogram centre is currently closed, and all training is concentrated at the Purbachal centre in Dhaka.

Jahedul now conducts training seven days a week, noting a significant increase in interest from women. Currently, he teaches 40 people per batch, most of whom pursue horse riding as a hobby.

Photo: Courtesy

Dream to go further

Jahedul Islam's reputation as a skilled horseman has spread widely on social media, attracting inquiries from various clubs and farms for horse taming and riding lessons. Additionally, his horses are sought after for modelling and photography assignments.

So far, three people have been trained by Jahedul to work as equestrians outside the country.

The centre offers memberships allowing horse enthusiasts to ride during holidays or free time and provides facilities for personal horse riding.

Future plans include forming a club and organising pleasure trips, such as the upcoming "safari ride" programme, echoing Western movie nostalgia.

With three Marwari horses currently, his training centre offers three courses: regular, advanced, and equestrian, catering to different levels of interest and career aspirations in horse riding.

Detailed information, including fees and enrollment criteria, is accessible on the HRTC website.