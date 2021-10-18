Zomei Ring Light for better photoshoots

Rubaiya Haque
18 October, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 12:31 pm

Zomei Ring Light. Photo: Collected
Product: Zomei 18" Ring Light with stand

Price range: Tk6,500-7,950

Where to find: bdshop.com, iHp corporation, BrandBazaar

For some of us, taking stunning photos or making TikTok videos is a hobby. But for some, it is their profession. 

No matter which category you fall under, a ring light can make a tonne of differences while taking photos. 

The main purpose of ring lights is to create a harmony between light and shadows and distribute them evenly to ensure you get the best close up shots.

This 18" Dimmable LED Ring Light from Zomei allows you to adjust the brightness level as per your choice. 

Using the colour temperature button, you can quickly turn the white lighting into warm ones. 

If you are worried about the lights being harsh for your eye, worry no more! The soft light will help to bring out your best features in the most flattering way without bothering your eyes. 

Zomei Ring Light Accessories. Photo: Collected
The product is portable and light-weight; it comes with a stand and carry bag for your convenience. 

With a weight of 3.2kg, you can fold the stand and carry it in the bag to your destination without any hassle.

With the help of the 55-77mm wide smartphone-holder, taking photos and videos are even easier.

The product has a rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 on amazon. 

Most purchasers were ready to call it 'the one' for them, while few complained about the hardware quality being a little cheap. 

We found the price was the same at bdshop.com and iHp corporation, however, the price was a bit higher on the BrandBazaar's website. 

iHp corporation provides a 7-days' replacement warranty, whereas bdshop.com gives a 30-days' replacement warranty. 

Considering the warranty and price, our suggestion would be for you to buy it from bdshop.com. Overall, the ring light is highly recommended for photo-freaks!

 

