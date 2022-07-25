ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

The age of technology has unlocked a new way of life for people, one that is in constant motion. However, this motion is nothing without charge.

Connectivity at all times through mobile phones is important to many and even essential to some. Yet, disaster can strike at any time such as long hours in traffic or a sudden power outage, leaving you with a drained phone.

This device brings the best of two worlds together: Phone cases and power banks. The ZeroLemon Battery Case gives your phone the extra bit of juice with the literal push of a button when your phone is on the verge of dying.

The phone case comes with three parts, the frame, power bank case and the back case. To assemble the case, slide it in the power bank case where it will connect with the charging point and place the frame over the face of the phone.

The frame will ensure that your phone stays secure in the phone case. Lastly, slip the phone in the back case, which will provide additional protection for your phone.

To turn the charger on or off, just press the button at the back of the case for three seconds. The back of the case also has an indicator of how much charge the case has left.

It functions similarly to a power bank but without the extra clutter of wires in your pocket. On top of that, the case supports wireless charging. A few of the cases also support fast charging.

There are cases available for both Apple and Samsung phones with varying battery capacities. While the case will make your phone look clunkier and add weight to it, it can add an additional day or two to your battery's charge.

This phone case focuses more on practicality than aesthetics, which is why it is only available in black.

This could be a great phone accessory for people who enjoy mobile gaming, spend a lot of time on the commute, or it could help deal with the frequent power outages.

Price: The price can vary depending on the phone model and battery capacity, ranging from Tk4,949 to Tk17,449.

Where to buy: Desertcart Bangladesh