Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Facemasks are a great way to amp up your weekly self-care routine. They are trendy, easy to use and effective for a healthy skincare regime.

If you do not want to wait a long time to get Korean skincare masks from online shops, you could easily buy the masks available in Miniso and Yoyoso outlets.

As I have dry skin, I picked a few facemasks, which would nourish and moisturise my skin. I reviewed some of the masks by Miniso and Yoyoso, which are specifically designed to help dry skin. These products were rated based on their ingredients and effectiveness. These are also quite reasonably priced.

Remember to start off with a clean face before applying the masks and do not forget to massage the extra residue on your face for best results. Moreover, stop using them if your skin feels itchy or has break outs etc.

Yoyoso Hyaluronic Acid Replenishment Mask

Rating: 4/5

Price: Tk99+

The mask contains several plant extracts for replenishing and moisturising the skin. It claims to help dry, rough skin by penetrating the skin layers and preventing water loss.

It contains ingredients like castor oil and glycerin, which are beneficial for our skin. After using it, the skin feels moisturised, smooth and glowing.

However, the results did not last for long. But you could use it before a big day when you need to ace your base makeup.

Yoyoso Nicotinamide Stock Mask

Rating 2.5/5

Price: Tk99+

It is rather a small sized mask and it claims to work with more specific elements like niacinamide, which is very much in trend right now for improving and moisturising dry skin.

The nicotinamide stock mask claims to clear, brighten and smoothen the skin. But in reality, it provided hardly any visible results.

Compared to other niacinamide products like serums from The Ordinary, which works wonders for dry skin, this mask was rather ineffective.

Yoyoso aloe Vera Deep Nourishing Facial Mask

Rating: 4/5

Price: Tk149+

This mask is best for repairing sunburnt skin. The essences in the mask are beneficial to replenish skin moisture. It also contains various plant essences, which can deeply nourish the skin. The skin felt smooth and bouncy after using it.

Miniso Hydrolat Rosemary Balancing Mask

Rating: 3.5/5

Price: Tk130+

This mask contains pure essential oils and it is formulated with rosemary essence. The skin felt moisturised and brightened right after using it, although the results were only apparent for the day.

Miniso Vitamin E Nourishing Moisturising Facial Mask

Rating: 4.5/5

Price: Tk130+

As the name suggests, the mask contains vitamin E, which is considered one of the best ingredients for our skin and hair. The mask also contains Tocopheryl Acetate, a great antioxidant.

The mask actually lived up to our expectations. It provided long term results so the skin kept on glowing and felt healthier for quite a few days.

Miniso Aloe Soothing Hydrating Mask

Rating 3/5

Price: Tk130+

The mask claims to smoothen fine lines and has moisture content to effectively soothe the skin.

It also includes Sodium Hyaluronate, which locks the external skin moisture and ensures long lasting hydration.

This mask gave an instant glow and the skin texture looked much better. But sadly, these were short term.