Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Sometimes, you may have a sudden urge to have coffee while on your way to work, or realise that you have forgotten to bring along something essential. Whether it's a trusty coffee thermos to kickstart your day, a sturdy water flask to keep you hydrated, or an umbrella to shield you from unexpected weather changes, we often underestimate these seemingly ordinary products that can make our daily commutes a far more bearable experience.

In this article, we delve into the importance of these seemingly ordinary items and explore how they enhance the quality of our daily commutes.

Thermal Flask & Thermal Coffee Sipper

Most of us crave some coffee at some point in the day to get an extra boost to get some work done. Coming with a stainless steel body with 3-4 hours of insulation, this thermal flask is the perfect fit for your rides to and from work. The thermal flasks are personalised with your name, the names of your loved ones, or a favourite quotation. Brew your favourite coffee or tea at home and bring it with you on the go, steering clear of pricey single-use beverages. Along with keeping your drink warm or cold, the thermal flask also has an LED panel that shows the temperature of the fluid inside.

Where to find: Wrap UP BD

Price: Tk850

Baseus PPDB 10 Power Bank

We've all experienced those forgetful days when our phone's battery drains faster than expected. Carrying a charger everywhere is impractical. But the Baseus PPDB 10 Power Bank is here to save the day. It's affordable, stylish, and practical, ensuring you never run out of battery on the go. With high-end quality and a luxurious appearance, it perfectly complements your busy lifestyle.

The Digital Display 15W 10000mAh Power Bank is a perfect blend of style, functionality, and convenience. Furthermore, it has a rather creative digital display design with which you can effortlessly monitor the remaining battery life, making sure you are always up to charge whenever needed.

A trio of outputs, including USB 1, USB 2, and Type C, offers you the capability to charge two devices simultaneously and acts as a true time saver in this vastly connected and busy world. It comes in a smart Black colour with a size of 151 x 68.8 x 16.9 mm, making it easy to carry.

Where to buy: Startech

Price: Tk1,575

Lotion, Hand Cream and Sunscreen

In our hectic daily lives, we often overlook self-care, especially during commutes. Miniso's portable hand creams provide a convenient solution. Priced at an affordable 399 taka for any two delightful flavours, their compact size ensures easy storage in your bag or pocket, allowing for a quick pampering session even at work.

However, skincare isn't limited to hand creams. Sun protection is essential to keep your skin healthy in different weather conditions.

The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch SPF 50 Sun Stick for the face and body is not only the handiest thing you can carry, but also relatively a lot cheaper than any other basic sunscreen.

This face and body sunscreen stick provides an even application with a non-greasy, dry-touch finish and no white residue. The sensitive skin mineral sunscreen stick is also water resistant for up to 80 minutes and doesn't sting in the eyes.

Hand Cream :

Where to buy: Miniso

Price: Tk399 for any 2

Neutrogena Sunstick :

Price: Tk1,650

Where to buy: Daraz

Waterproof Laptop Bag

The Minimalist Backpack is a must-have for today's on-the-go professionals. This sleek laptop bag is designed to fit laptops up to 15.6 inches. With multiple pockets, it easily organises your gadgets like chargers and tablets, giving each its spot.

Additionally, it is made of water-resistant polyester, allowing it to protect your belongings from unpredictable weather, ensuring they arrive undamaged. Its non-slip base provides stability on any surface, be it a busy public transport or a crowded café. Even though this bag is a bit on the pricier side, it is a smart choice and a great one-time investment for busy commuters.

Where to buy: Startech

Price: Tk2,199

Miscellaneous

While these products fall on our top travel favourites, there are additionally some other get-go products that tend to come in handy, making sure you have everything in one bag.

Miniso Top picks like sunglasses, wet tissue, and deodorants from Sundora cannot fall off the list at any point in time. One more very interesting item to keep with you will be a Spork (Spoon + Fork). It surely is very disappointing when you have noodles in the box but only have a spoon to have it, or rice in the box with only a fork to use. So, the perfect cutlery set, which is readily available at Miniso, is priced at only Tk399.

We know commuting isn't the easiest task, but we hope we've picked out enough items to make the commute life a little bit easier.