Xiaomi Smart Speaker: With IR control, it turns any device into a smart device!

Did you ever wish to control your AC with your voice or turn on Netflix on your TV with just a command? It is not a big deal for Smart devices, but not all are smart; some have to be controlled with a regular old remote. However, that is not the case anymore with Xiaomi Smart Speaker — a Google Assistant-enabled device that does something the regular Google Home cannot do.

Xiaomi Smart Speaker has 360 surrounding IR blaster, which means you can control your non-smart devices, which rely on infrared signals. First, you have to download the Mi Home app, select your device's name and try the remotes they have. Once you find the right remote, all you have to do is save it, and you are done.

Now not only can you control your device with the remote on your phone, but also using voice commands. Any devices listed on the Mi Home app can be controlled using the Smart Speaker, not to mention that you can also control your regular smart devices using the same speaker.

As for the speaker's sound, it has a 1.5" Full Range speaker and gives a very well-balanced sound. However, suppose you want a stereo setup for your room. In that case, you can hook up another Xiaomi Smart Speaker with the existing one, and they will connect and give you stereo sound by playing simultaneously.

The speaker also has Chromecast support built-in, like Google Home, so all your music can be seamlessly cast on your speaker. The two mics on the speaker pick up on voice commands from a bit far so that you can control it from anywhere in your room. The speakers also have a handy adaptive LED clock built in, which means the brightness adjusts automatically as you change your lights.

Final verdict

The Xiaomi Smart Speaker is competing with the Google Home Mini. Given the device's price point, it is more expensive than the Google Home Mini, so if you have more than a few IR devices in your room, you can get the Xiaomi Smart Speaker. But if you just want a smart speaker to control your smart devices and music, Google Home Mini is a much better option.

Price: Tk10,500 - Tk12,000

Where to buy: Backpackbang, Mi Store, Ubuy