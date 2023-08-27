Into the world of resins

Abhisriti is the Bangla word for "convergence" – as in, the convergence of fashion items instead of light. Being a handmade accessories shop, Abhisriti offers a collection of items that are crafted as single pieces, resulting in a consistently unique and limited selection. This approach ensures that the active collection is always distinctive and compact.

However, in response to demand, the brand is flexible and willing to recreate specific items when needed. "To remake an item, it usually takes a week or two. In problematic weather conditions, sometimes it takes 3 weeks to a month to finish the work.

Again, small projects take a short time than bigger projects. The items that need a few layers of coating, take a bit longer to cure," said Nur E Husnum Chowdhury, founder of Abhisriti.

Abhisriti is delighted to provide customised orders to meet the unique preferences and needs of its customers. "Customised works are one of my favourites. Sometimes my customer and I cultivate our ideas together to give the item the best visual outcome," added Husnum.

Resin is a two-part chemical substance that needs to be mixed into a certain proportion, then it is poured into a base or mould to hold the resin and put required items such as flowers, glitters or whatever the design requires. Then it has to be kept still for 12-24 hours to cure the resin.

Pastoral- Choker necklace

Photo: Courtesy

Pastoral stands for a work of literature portraying an idealised version of country life. This beautifully curated choker necklace was to visualise the simplicity and calmness of country life. The green represents the fields of grass and little plum blossoms on them picturing the life there.

The necklace is about 13cm long without the adjustable chain.

Available in forest green colour, it is made with resin, copper wire, crystal cut stones, real plum blossom and pink flakes. A perfect choice of accessory to pair up with an open or board neck dress or blouse.

Price: Tk600

Whitish-Ring holder

Photo: Courtesy

Organised jewellery always lasts longer. Believing the notion, one of the newest editions of Abhisrity is a Whitish ring holder that can hold 7-10pcs of rings, small studs or small pendants. The base is decorated with real dried daisy flowers and leaves. The holder stands also preserves real wildflowers.

This small ring holder, which comes in a light ivory colour, is a great option for storing your trinkets.

Price: Tk1,250

Leafy- Earrings

Photo: Courtesy

Leafy earrings are inspired by the tangling leaves of Wandering Willie. To represent the attachment to earth and nature. This pair of accessories is ideal for individuals who appreciate natural elements and desire accessories that align with their natural essence and style.

The earrings, available in dark teal, are so light-weight that one can't even feel a thing on your ear. The size and colour of it can be customised upon request. Easy to carry and that matches with all kinds of outfits. Best match if contrasted with red shades of saree or kurta.

Price: Tk350

