A wedding gift guide for different budgets

Wedding season is just around the corner, meaning that chances are people close to you will be tying the knot very soon. It also means that the time has come for you to start gift-browsing.

The process of choosing the right wedding gift is quite different from a birthday or a housewarming present.

A wedding is the beginning of a new journey, meaning that there is probably a long list of things the couple needs in preparation for it. This is why practical gifts such as appliances have become very common in recent years, particularly the rice cooker. But these appliances are also the riskier option because others might also have had the very same idea and the couple could end up with two of the same things.

You want your gifts to be meaningful and useful to the newlyweds and take into consideration the couple's personality, hobbies and interests when brainstorming. That, however, is not always easy. But fret not, we have compiled a list of gift options for you in a wide budget range.

Photo: Courtesy

Aarong's Wedding Gift Basket

Aarong's Wedding Gift Basket is a great option for a wedding present!

This gift hamper comes with body and skin care products from Aarong Earth, which both the groom and the bride can use. The products include shampoo, hair oil, Sandalwood Face Mask, Orange Peel Exfoliating Bathing Bar, Turmeric Bathing Bar, Honey and Walnut Face Wash, Uptan Face Mask, Herbal Uptan Body Pack, Mehndi Hair Pack, and an orange candle.

Furthermore, the whole pack comes in a beautiful basket decorated with white flowers and a bow. The hamper is also quite affordable, priced at only Tk2,000. However, if you want something even more reasonably priced, you can also consider similar hampers such as the Earthy Solution Gift Basket (Tk700) and the Intense Care Gift Basket (Tk900).

Price: Tk2,000

Where to find: Aarong outlets or from their website https://www.aarong.com/

Photo: Courtesy

The Mijia Smart Air Fryer

This is one gift the newlyweds will thank you for. Starting a new life in a new home, they will need new appliances. For people who are not very good at cooking, and are too busy to learn, the air fryer is a life-saver!

The Mijia Smart Air Fryer works similar to an oven, you just have to place the food in the fryer and wait until the food is ready. The Mijia Smart Air Fryer also features presets to help you set the temperature and time for the dish you are cooking.

Price: Tk9,000

Where to find: Daraz

Photo: Courtesy

Tapestry

Tapestries can be a great gift for couples moving into a new home. Art and decor can liven up a space, and the newly weds can decorate and personalise their new home with your gifts.

You can find traditional style tapestries at Aarong. Framed Nakshi Kanthas are priced at Tk552, more elaborate designs go up to Tk6,870. If you are looking for something different Daraz has a large pool of designs to choose from, starting from Tk420.

Price: Starts at Tk552 at Aarong

Starts at Tk420 at Daraz

Where to find: Aarong, Daraz

Photo: Courtesy

Gift cards

If all else fails and you still can't think of the right present, gift cards are a great way to go. Even when you find the right present but cannot settle on a colour or style, just get them a gift card from the store.

We recommend getting gift cards from places such as Isho, a furniture and decor brand that caters to minimalist and modern styles. You might not be able to carry a whole piece of furniture to the wedding venue, but giving the couple a gift card will allow them to choose what they need and like. You can pay any amount above Tk100 for their Wedding Gift Card.

Aarong is another great option to get gift cards from. They have everything from clothing to decor and utensils, making it an easy choice. You can get gift cards between Tk1,000-Tk5,000

Price: Minimum of Tk 100 at Isho

Tk1,000 – Tk5,000 at Aarong