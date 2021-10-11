Walton Fuu Dual Driver Earphone WE013WDDWV

Dual Driver Earphones first became popular in Bangladesh around 2016 with the introduction of the Mi Dual Driver Earphones, and from then on, they have become quite popular and affordable.

The first Dual Driver Wired Earphone by a Bangladeshi brand was released a few months ago, how is it? Let us find out.

Price: Tk1,200

Where to buy: Daraz, Walton Showroom

Specifications:

- Dual dynamic drivers

- 16 Ω impedance

- Full audible frequency range 20-20000 Hz

- High quality microphone

- In-line volume control

- Gold plated 3.5 mm jack supported by any device with 3.5 mm port

Build, fit, and design (Rating: 2/5)

It is made of good quality plastic but I found them to be bulky and not ergonomic. The wires appear to be braided but they are not.

However, they are built to last under rough usage and the 3.5mm connector is gold plated which should help for long term usage.

The fit is mediocre due to the bulky size. However, the different sized ear tips provided in the box are designed to balance its size.

Its design looks like a copy from QKZ earphones out in the market but again, a more ergonomic size would have been better in 2021.

Performance (Rating: 3/5)

The performance was good. However, I could not feel the difference between a similarly priced single driver earphone and this dual driver earphone.

So the old fact remains that dual, triple, or quad drivers do not mean anything on a specs sheet if the quality of them do not live up to real life usage.

The bass was rich but not deep. Treble was of acceptable quality.

Therefore, I recommend these earphones for any kind of music except for EDM or heavy bass music.

Noise isolation (Rating: 3/5)

The noise isolation was average and nothing special. You can find much better earphones at this price range with better noise isolation features.

Switching between the different ear tips helps in this regard. Again, pick the one that is suitable for you.

Call quality (Rating: 4/5)

The call quality was good. I could hear people on the other end clearly and the microphone quality was decent. It only struggled in noisy environments.

Moreover, the large surface area of the earphones often had them falling off my ears during calls if I was not stationary.

Summary

Overall, Walton made a good earphone. Though, the pricing of Tk1,200 is unjustifiable when we had a very similar earphone by QKZ CK8 well below the Tk1,000 range even a few years back. Nowadays, it is available for just Tk500 at some shops that still sell it.

It appears Walton may have just sourced this earphone from the same manufacturer as QKZ sourced their products from in the past.

I also found similar earphones in AliExpress selling for as low as below $5 which made me question if Walton just bought those earphones in bulk and slapped the Walton Fuu logo on them and resold them.

This one is a pass for me. I recommend skipping it and purchasing from other options in the market.

However, kudos to Walton for trying to diversify their portfolio of products. Hopefully, they will keep improving and their future Fuu line of audio products can compete strongly against the existing imported earphone brands available in the market.