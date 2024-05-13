Wall clocks that tell a story

City life rushes by fast, and the roads are busy and restless. With blurred notifications of every passing hour from a digital screen, our hearts often start yearning for the gentle symphony of ticks and tocks—an analogue respite from a digital world.

A wall clock does not simply tell the time. It can be a simple object that holds the most profound stories. In a world that often values speed and efficiency, a wall clock is a reminder that the greatest creations sometimes take time.

The Business Standard brings you four amazing wall clocks that tell timeless stories, which let you pause and enjoy a moment from your busy life.

Display of team spirit: Pinewood clock by Paperboat

Imagine this: The morning light streams through the window, casting a splash of blue glow through the neutral tones on the wall—the unmistakable crest of Chelsea Football Club. Despite the muted tones and piles of papers in the office, the bright blue striking lion of the pine clock stands out, with its natural wood grain lending a rustic appeal.

The Piney Sports League section's Chelsea FC wall clock, made of cosy pinewood, is a symbol of team pride. Paperboat designed the wall clock in a very simple way, yet gave attention to every little detail, like the club's name engraved around the dial.

Paperboat has a wide range of wall clock selections, like vinyl wall clocks, wooden wall clocks, the aesthetics section.

They have something for everyone, with themed wall clocks inspired by Harry Potter, various TV shows, Bangla typography, Bangladeshi culture, and a separate collection for girls' clocks too. Each piece reflects more than simply a timepiece.

Where to buy: Paperboat

Price: Tk1,259

Delle'Arte's gear-driven wall clock



This beautiful wall clock from Delle'arte Limited is sure to get people talking in any home or corporate office. This wall clock combines rustic charm with industrial chic and was crafted with meticulous attention to detail.

The most striking feature of the clock is the large gear assembled design at its core. The intricate design of the gears, their interlocking teeth, and their contrasting metallic finishes hint at the clock's inner workings with a touch of industrial elegance. The bold design of the clock can transform a simple wall to the main focus of a room.

The fusion of sleek metal with the warmth of natural wood speaks of a sophisticated aesthetics that appreciates both contemporary design and timeless metronomics. Delle'Arte has proficiently blended elegance and practicality to make this beautiful o look at piece also useful.

Where to buy: DelleÁrte Limited

Price: Tk7,500

Nordic simplicity by Cynor



The peaceful refinement of Cynor's 'Full Metal Body Artistic Nordic Style Wall Clock' captures the effortless elegance and simple forms of Nordic design. The large, brushed-finish metal face of the clock draws attention with a sense of subtle beauty that is added as the smooth metal reflects light.

On the tidy black background, large white numbers allow for easy timekeeping from across the room.

This wall clock is a display of appreciation for its unadorned and simple design, as well as a means of telling time. This clock embodies the beauty of Nordic minimalism, proving that sometimes less truly is more.

Where to buy: Cynor

Price: Tk6,150

Timeless Elegance by Khazana



'Luxury both-side wooden wall clock' on Khazana's metal wall clock section turns an ordinary wall into an aesthetic display.

The sleek metal of this wall clock reflected by lights contrasts exquisitely with the metal and wood-mixed platform of the luxury two-sided wall clock. The platform wall-mounted clock speaks of luxury and highlights, without compromising on its elegant appearance.

Whether you put it in the middle of your living room or add a splash of colour to your office space, this clock is sure to get people talking and make you smile every time you see it.

Where to buy: Khazana

Price: Tk6,850