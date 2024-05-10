Unique Mother’s Day gift ideas for every kind of mom

When someone asks who tops my list of favourite people in the world, my answer has always been the same: my mom, hands down. I bet most of you are nodding in agreement as you read this.

Mothers come in many beautiful forms. Maybe it was your favourite teacher who patiently tutored you through those dreaded math classes. Perhaps it was an aunt cheering you on at every game, concert, or graduation. Or it could be a friend who nursed you back to health that one time when you fell sick at school.

Mother's Day is a time to shower the women who nurture us with love and appreciation. But motherhood comes in many beautiful forms, so a one-size-fits-all gift might not work for all. This year, let's celebrate the unique experiences of mothers with thoughtful presents.

Customised gift box by Sugary

Photo: Collected

Customised gift boxes are a fantastic idea for Mother's Day gifts because they add a personal touch, showing you've put thought and effort into selecting something special. Whether it's her favourite snacks, beauty products, or lifestyle items, you can curate a variety of items you know your mother will love.

With the help of Sugary Gifts, you can fill customised and designed boxes with all the things your mom loves. Think delightful treats like yummy chocolates, nice-smelling candles, fancy skincare goodies, perfumes, or tasty snacks. You name it, you can put it in!

For convenient orders and swift delivery services, you can visit Sugary's website or app, pick out what you want in the box, customise it according to your preferences, and they will take care of the rest. Additionally, if you're ever confused about the design or what products you can choose, you can even talk to a professional from Sugary through the live chat feature on the website.

Where to buy: Sugary Gifts

Price: Varies according to customisation

Scarf by Friendship Colours

There's no better gift than a scarf to make your mom feel even more like the boss lady she already is. The Half Silk print scarf by Friendship Colours, a social enterprise of Friendship NGO, is handmade in Bangladesh, and the fabrics used are Azo-free and 100 percent naturally dyed.

Photo: Collected

When buying gifts for mothers, many people worry about gifts becoming useless after the occasion. However, because this scarf is made of half-silk material, it is absolutely perfect for the scorching temperatures of the summer, which our very own boss lady can wear to work or even on any casual occasion. The scarf is only available in one single-coloured fabric; however, if you log into or visit the shop, you will find more scarves of a similar price and colour range.

Where to buy: Friendship Colours

Price: Tk 2,250 + 7.5% VAT

Coach Dreams perfume

This perfume is an ideal Mother's Day gift because its floral and woody scent profile offers a sophisticated and versatile fragrance that suits a wide range of tastes. The combination of bitter orange, cactus gardenia, and ebony tree creates a luxurious and balanced aroma that can make any mom feel pampered and special.

Photo: Collected

It is a thoughtful gift that allows moms to use it on multiple occasions, not only for work or casual outings, making it perfect for celebrating their love and care on Mother's Day.

Where to find: Sundora BD

Price: Tk11,700

Scarlette Mini Watch by Fossil

If you're in search of a sophisticated and elegant timepiece featuring metal straps for your mother, the Scarlet Mini watch by Fossil can be the perfect choice for you. Boasting a water resistance of 5 ATM and a 32mm case, this watch is as durable as it is stylish.

With its quartz movement and a stunning blend of gold and silver tones in the stainless steel bracelet strap, it effortlessly elevates any outfit. The classy golden dial adds a touch of elegance, enhancing its overall appeal.

Photo: Collected

Crafted from stainless steel, this watch guarantees longevity and offers the convenience of a double-pusher fold-over clasp, providing a comfortable, bracelet-like feel. Additionally, it features a date display for added functionality.

Where to buy: Salextra

Price: Tk 13,490

Mother's Day Special Greeting Card

Photo: Collected

Last but not least, it always feels good to remind our moms that they are special to us. However old we may grow, they will always be our number one. Nothing conveys this better than a card. Write a message straight from the heart, adding a personal touch, to make Mom happy not only on Mother's Day but every day.

Made on 250 GSM embossed art card paper, the card is 7.2 by 4 inches of high-quality print, and you can even customise your message! But it is always recommended to write the message on your own, as handwritten messages always show more effort and love to your mom.

Where to find: Daraz

Price: Tk190