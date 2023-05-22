Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

Brands

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 12:09 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Air coolers are a great way to beat the heat while keeping your energy costs low. With air coolers, you can enjoy a comfortable temperature in any room of your home or office without having to worry about sky-high electricity bills.

Air coolers are an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to air conditioners. They use evaporative cooling technology to draw hot air from the surrounding environment, cool it down using water, and then circulate it in the room.

This summer, combat the heat with the best air cooler. TBS picks three top-rated air coolers that are designed to provide maximum cooling using minimal energy.

The Arctic Air Pure Chill Air

The Arctic Air Pure Chill Air Cooler & Purifier is a compact, personal air cooler that helps cool and humidify your space. Its Hydro-Chill Technology uses evaporative cooling to help turn hot air into cold refreshing air. The appliance is very simple to set up and use - just pour water in the top fill tank, plug it in, and start cooling your space. Its sleek, compact design fits nicely on your desk, nightstand, or coffee table,

Price: Tk1,200

Where to buy: Daraz, Amazon, Bdstall

Fedair Portable Mini Air Cooler with Dual Fan

Out of the plethora of air coolers available in the market, the Fedair Portable Mini Air Cooler with Dual Fan is a reliable one. It is very affordable and has a lot of features. The dual fan keeps the room cold, and the built-in water tank ensures that you don't have to keep filling it up. The cooler is also very portable and easy to use, which makes it perfect for use in small spaces.

Fedair KTY-350-01 mini AC works from most charging stations and adapters, and can also be attached to a laptop for power supply. The 8.5-watt-powered cooler has three gear wind speed that is adjustable, and it can hold 500ml water in the tank. The cooler weighs around 830g.

Price: Tk3,200

Where to buy: Daraz, Bd Shop, Bdstall

Ultra Air Cooler 4-in-1

The ultra air cooler 4-in-1 is multi-functional, providing refrigeration, humidity, air purification, and fragrance. It can significantly improve and cool the indoor climate while providing fresh indoor air. It has LED lights and a 3-speed level function, which is the colourful breathing light mode. It can combine three speeds so it produces instant, fast cooling air that provides more coverage.

Price: Tk1,700

Where to buy: Daraz, Bd Shop

air cooler / Heatwave / Global warming / climate change / extreme weather

