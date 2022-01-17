Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Despite restrictions on mass gatherings, visitors are still coming in numbers at the Dhaka International Trade Fair.

The much-awaited yearly event, which returned after a one-year hiatus, is being held at a new venue at the capital's Purbachal area, some 14 kilometres from Kuril.

Should you choose to visit the Trade Fair, you will find the following exciting products, among others:

Kashmiri shawl

Price: Tk1,500 to Tk25,000

At the Kashmir Heritage Corner, you will find Pashmina, Shahtoosh and Raffal shawls, prices of which range between Tk1,500 and Tk25,000.

Prices of hand-made shawls are comparatively higher. One seller at stall no 10 informed us they bring these shawls only for the fair.

These shawls are usually sold at a fixed rate, as they cannot lower the price that much, he said, before adding they have no outlets in Bangladesh.

Iranian gemstones and saffron

Price: Tk5,000 to Tk1 lakh

For the last 10 years, the 'The Iran Silver Ruby' stall has been showcasing its products at the Dhaka International Trade Fair, which is also the only place where they sell products.

Jahangir, one of the salespersons at the stall, said that they sell a good volume of products every year.

Precious gemstones like ruby, emerald, blood coral, blue sapphire and zircon along with ornaments like rings, necklaces and bracelets made with them, are available here.

The store also sells original Iranian saffron, which is a little pricey – one gram of saffron in a small glass jar is sold at Tk500.

Bicycle

Price: Tk10,500 to Tk22,500

On the occasion of the fair, Duranta Bicycle is offering a 10% discount on their alloy and steel-made bicycles.

They have also unveiled a new model at the fair. The Single Speed Venom 1-R26 bicycle is priced a little over Tk10,500. Duranta is offering free delivery on purchase from the fair.

Rajasthani wall-mat, cushion and bag

Price: Tk2,000 to Tk25,000

When you think of Rajasthan, you immediately imagine a symphony of colours, which is also very dominant in their products.

Nandi Export, an outlet from Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, is showcasing an extravagant collection of products at the fair's B-46 stall. They have wall-mats ranging between Tk2,000 and Tk25,000.

The store has even pricier wall-mats, which they show to the customers, if asked. Cushion covers are available at Tk200. Needless to say, the more exquisite the design, the more the price.

Most cushion and pillow covers feature handmade designs. Nandi Export collects these designer items from Rajasthani artists on the occasion of the trade fair.

Porcelain products

Price: Tk80 to Tk250

If you enter the stall of 'Clay Image Ceramics', you will find fascinating earthenware.

With its factory based at the capital's Mirpur area, the store sells products from their sales centres in Dhanmondi, Mirpur DOHS and Banani. Clay Image exports their products to 35 countries.

Other than everyday products including plates, glasses and mugs, you can also buy fancy ceramic products.

Clay Image is also offering discounts on the occasion of the fair. Small sized inlaid cups are available at Tk80. Prices of big mugs, half-plates and regular plates begin from Tk250, Tk150 and Tk250 respectively.

Kashmiri carpet

Price: Tk5,000 to Tk3,00,000

These carpets are fine examples of the beautiful handicraft items from Kashmir. Because of the finesse of their quality, it is rather hard to understand that they are handmade.

You will find these traditional carpets made of wool and silk at FPS stall no 8. The price of carpets, being showcased in the fair, start from Tk5,000 and go up to Tk3 lakh.

Some of the salespeople are also weavers and one of them showed us a cut mark on his hand that he got while weaving these fine pieces.

Ruti maker

Price: Tk1,500 to Tk3,500

If you are one of those who wants to avoid the hassle of making ruti in the morning, then this product is for you.

In the fair this year, this product is rather hard to miss, as you will hear an audio ad for the product every two minutes on loudspeakers and see a curious crowd gathering to see a live demonstration of the ruti maker.

The automated ruti maker is available at three prices – Tk1,500, Tk2,500 and Tk3,500. You will find the product at the Laaibah Pavilion.

Digital auto flowerpot

Price: Tk500 to Tk1,200

Watering plants were never this easy, as the Digital Auto Flowerpot automatically does it. "All you need to do is fill designated chambers with water and fertilisers, and you are done for a few months," claimed Digital Auto Tub's Proprietor Abdul Halim.

The product also comes with an app linked with the pot, which sends notifications to your cell phone when the stored water and fertiliser has run out.

The smallest pot is priced at Tk500, while an 8-inch pot costs Tk700 and a 12-inch pot costs Tk1,200. The store also installs the mechanism in bigger sized pots if customers ask for it.

Nakshi kantha

Price: Tk2,500 to Tk9,000

Joyeeta Foundation, an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, has opened their stall at this year's fair.

You will find handwoven products made by grassroots women entrepreneurs at the stall. A variety of nakshi kantha made in different parts of the country is available here.

In addition to the traditional nakshi kantha, there are also handmade bed sheets, mats, sharis and three-pieces. The price of nakshi kantha starts from Tk2,500, which increases according to the design and quality of the fabric.

Turkish chandelier

Price: Tk1,500 to Tk3,50,000

The brightest pavilion of this year's fair is probably the Turkish pavilion. The 'Original Istanbul Crystal Turkish Pavilion' at pavilion no NFMP-5 and 6 is mostly filled with chandeliers.

Prices of chandeliers start from Tk1,500 and go up to as much as Tk3.5 lakh. These chandeliers are imported directly from Turkey.