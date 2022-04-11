Things to carry with you during the Baishakh festivities

Pahela Baishakh or the Bangalee New Year has always been a testament to our passion for celebrating special occasions. Regardless of rain or sweltering heat, we enjoy the festivities with the same vigour. 

However, it still means we should stay prepared. We have prepared a list of exciting items to help you get ready for the Baishakh festivities.

Jamdani face masks by Sarala

Price: Tk150-300

Where to get: Sarala

Why not reflect the festive spirit with masks adorning traditional designs? 

Stores such as Sarala have combined the worlds of hygiene and fashion with their functional jamdani masks. They are made of jamdani material, with similar patterns to our traditional sharis. You will find these masks at www.facebook.com/saralahp.bd

Multifunctional water bottle by Lunatec

Price: Tk3,743

Where to buy: Ubuy, Desertcart BD

The hardest part about Baishakhi fairs is that they are usually arranged in open spaces under the beating sun. A great item to carry with you in the heat is the Lunatec spray bottle. 

The bottle has different functions, making it more than just a water bottle. It works as a spray bottle and a water bottle. 

It has a mist and spray function to help you wash your hands or refresh your face with the mist. 

Handheld USB fan by Jisulife

Price: Tk1,894

Where to find: Desertcart BD, Ubuy

Portable fans are the gadget you should never skip on when preparing for a day full of outings and fun. 

Switching from batteries to USB powered mini-fans can make recharging your fan more accessible and easy, in contrast to carrying around batteries for it.

The best thing about them is that there are tons of options to choose from. If you need something that will provide a bit more breeze, you can get a large handheld fan. On the other hand, you can also opt for pocket fans such as the Jisulife handheld mini fan, which is almost the size of a pen when folded. 

Oil absorbing sheets by Clean and Clear

Price: Tk1,830-2,959

Where to buy: Desertcart Bangladesh, Ubuy 

Imagine spending an hour perfecting your makeup, just for it to get lost in the sweat and heat. Even if that might be the season's reality, blotting sheets are here to help you out. 

Although there are quite a few brands, you can choose the Clean and Clear's Oil Absorbing Sheets as they are fragrance-free and do not irritate your skin.

