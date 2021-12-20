Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Brands

Ariful Hasan Shuvo
20 December, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 01:47 pm

Related News

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Content creation has evolved as a potential field and Sony’s Xperia Pro-I simply accelerates the trend

Ariful Hasan Shuvo
20 December, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 01:47 pm
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony has always been dedicated to enhancing creativity with technology. Stemming from that ideology, the company launched a premium smartphone in addition to its Xperia series, the Sony Xperia Pro-I, on 2 December 2021. 

The 'I' in its name stands for 'Imaging' and it says it all. The device can act like a professional camera. It is specially designed for photographers and all kinds of content creators. 

During the pandemic, content creation evolved as a potential and popular field. Sony's Xperia Pro-I will simply accelerate the trend. 

Sony Xperia Pro-I is the world's first smartphone to have a 1.0 type image sensor with a phase detection autofocus sensor. 

Its  fast, highly accurate autofocus is based on Alpha's imaging technology, which is further enhanced by Xperia's high speed processing. Its real time eye autofocus works on both human and animal subjects. 

Sony's environmental effort is noteworthy too. The smartphone arrives in a white cardboard box and the packaging contains no plastic. 

Features

Sony has given the Xperia Pro-I a premium look. 

Its 221G black body contains a Gorilla glass victus at the front and Gorilla glass 6 at the back with an aluminum frame. 

The smartphone runs on the 'Android 11' operating system. It has a side mounted fingerprint scanner on the frame for security purposes and a special shutter button for clicking photos.

Sony Xperia Pro-I offers some special applications jointly developed by Sony and Zeiss to make users' clicking and filming experience even better. 

The smartphone has a quad-camera setup on the back. This formation consists of a 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide and a 0.3MP depth camera. 

The special features of the camera are Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, LED flash, panorama, 12-bit RAW, HDR, eye tracking HDR. It has an 8MP selfie camera inside the notch of the 6.5 inches display.

The back camera has the capability to record 4K videos at 24, 25, 30, 60, or 120FPS in HDR while the front camera sports up to 1080P at 30FPS. The smartphone contains a 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM and supports 5G network. 

However, the phone does not support FM radio. The battery type is non-removable Li-Po with a capacity of 4,500 mAh. The official price of Sony Xperia Pro-I is $1,800 (that is approximately Tk1.5 lakh). 

Features / Top News

Sony / mobile phone / gadgets

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

2h | Brands
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

3h | Brands
All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Weirdest Foods Around The World

Weirdest Foods Around The World

30m | Videos
Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

19h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

20h | Videos
Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today