Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony has always been dedicated to enhancing creativity with technology. Stemming from that ideology, the company launched a premium smartphone in addition to its Xperia series, the Sony Xperia Pro-I, on 2 December 2021.

The 'I' in its name stands for 'Imaging' and it says it all. The device can act like a professional camera. It is specially designed for photographers and all kinds of content creators.

During the pandemic, content creation evolved as a potential and popular field. Sony's Xperia Pro-I will simply accelerate the trend.

Sony Xperia Pro-I is the world's first smartphone to have a 1.0 type image sensor with a phase detection autofocus sensor.

Its fast, highly accurate autofocus is based on Alpha's imaging technology, which is further enhanced by Xperia's high speed processing. Its real time eye autofocus works on both human and animal subjects.

Sony's environmental effort is noteworthy too. The smartphone arrives in a white cardboard box and the packaging contains no plastic.

Features

Sony has given the Xperia Pro-I a premium look.

Its 221G black body contains a Gorilla glass victus at the front and Gorilla glass 6 at the back with an aluminum frame.

The smartphone runs on the 'Android 11' operating system. It has a side mounted fingerprint scanner on the frame for security purposes and a special shutter button for clicking photos.

Sony Xperia Pro-I offers some special applications jointly developed by Sony and Zeiss to make users' clicking and filming experience even better.

The smartphone has a quad-camera setup on the back. This formation consists of a 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide and a 0.3MP depth camera.

The special features of the camera are Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, LED flash, panorama, 12-bit RAW, HDR, eye tracking HDR. It has an 8MP selfie camera inside the notch of the 6.5 inches display.

The back camera has the capability to record 4K videos at 24, 25, 30, 60, or 120FPS in HDR while the front camera sports up to 1080P at 30FPS. The smartphone contains a 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM and supports 5G network.

However, the phone does not support FM radio. The battery type is non-removable Li-Po with a capacity of 4,500 mAh. The official price of Sony Xperia Pro-I is $1,800 (that is approximately Tk1.5 lakh).