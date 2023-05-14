Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

TBS went through some popular choices for skateboards - a fashionable and adventurous option to express yourself

Photo: Courtesy
Skateboarding in Bangladesh is still relatively new, but is quickly gaining popularity among young people in the country. Established in 2017, DOB Skateshop has been the go-to place for skateboard enthusiasts in Bangladesh. They carry premium quality skateboards and accessories for all skateboarders, from beginners to pros.

We went through some of their popular choices that could become your next fashionable and adventurous option to express yourself.

Dreark Longboard Surfskate

Photo: Courtesy
Surfskate mimics the beauty of surfing on the waves right back on the pavement. Its unique truck system allows you to do a wide range of motions and tighter turns, giving you the feel of replicating the feeling of surfing on sea.

Its broad maple ply base gives you the confidence to feel the wind and do daring carving and pumping kicks; also, the bold black and white decal showcases the adventurous spirit within you. If you're someone with a bold attitude, the surfskate is for you.

Price: Tk4,990

Pennyboard Cyan

Photo: Courtesy
If you're someone who loves retro vibes and compact size, then the pennyboard is the ideal choice for you. Widely popular back in the 70s, the pennyboard has experienced a resurgence lately due to its compact size and portability. Small enough to fit inside a backpack; yet very durable in rough terrains to handle your tricks and daily usage.

With its good small form factor and vintage feel, you can skate with ease and use it in your daily commute. The cyan colour brings a minimalist perspective to your style. For someone who'd like to have a low-key approach, the board's monotone colour can reflect your simple outlook. Overall,  pennyboard cyan is a must-grab for retro enthusiasts.

Price: Tk1,500

Fish Pennyboard

Photo: Courtesy
For beginners and long riders, fishboards would be the preferable choice. The short length and wider base make it excellent for stability in cruising. A shorter base also helps in tighter turns and carving, while you can gain confidence through the extra width, giving you a better grip. 

If you're learning or practising your skateboarding skills, the fishboard is the best option. Its aluminum truck gives you durability in jumps and slides. The neo design gives it subtlety and an artistic look on your ride. If you're looking for an aesthetically pleasing cruise board with a comfortable ride, this one's for you.

Price: Tk1,500 BDT

Wooden Cruising Longboard

Photo: Courtesy
Finally, the classic longboard, the style that ushered in the amazing culture that we now see everywhere. Longboards are great for downhill cruises and are a daily riding option. The larger surface area makes it perfect for comfortable rides. With a bigger base than the typical skateboards you will find that it gives you the ideal balance of nimble, fast ride and stability.

Its aluminum truck with wider wheels gives you more confidence to roll out on the streets. Also, the premium Canadian maple wood base allows the longboard to take more load, meaning you can take it on your grocery stroll without damaging your skateboard's tension. The party vibe decals bring fun and cool energy to the street as well. For the diehard daily skateboard riders, it's the best buy you can think of.

Price: Tk6,500

Where to find: dob.com.bd

 

