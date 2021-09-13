Scanmarker Air Pen Scanner: A magic pen for students

Rubaiya Haque
13 September, 2021
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 01:41 pm

Scanmarker Air Pen Scanner: A magic pen for students

It's a fancy device. You can run the scanner pen over any printed copy and get the writing scanned in the blink of an eye. The pen can scan around 3,000 characters per minute! That's insane, right?

The scanner pen is multilingual, and scans texts of over 40 languages, with almost 100% accuracy. The texts will appear on your computer or mobile screen, through any app of your choice.

Additionally, the pen will make memorization easier, as it has the feature of reading the texts out while scanning. The sleek-looking pen is portable and can work wirelessly, using bluetooth connection with computer, smartphone or tablet. It's compatible with Mac and Windows computers, plus iOS and Android devices.

Sadly, the rating of the pen is a little disappointing; 3.1 out of 5. For some, the device made studying more convenient and the pen is easy to use, while there were cons claiming that the pen often left out the first and last words of the sentences and not being able to read apostrophes.

We could not find any warranty on Multimedia Kingdom and Desertcart relies on the manufacturer's warranty period. But we found a one-year warranty on Amazon.

If we are to recommend the product, we have mixed thoughts. Although the gadget is a cool one, scanning hardcopies is also not that tough using apps like Google Lense, it just takes a little extra effort. However, if you want to try a new thing and have a limitless budget, it's up to you. In that case, you can get it from Multimedia Kingdom at a lesser price.

Price: TK 17,500- 23,000
Where to find: Multimedia Kingdom, Desertcart

