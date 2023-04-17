Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

Brands

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 01:26 pm

Related News

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 01:26 pm

Eid feels incomplete and empty without Eidi. The custom of giving money to children or younger ones — also known as Salami or Eidi — is an integral part of Eid celebrations around the world.

To add a bit of magic and spread joy on the blissful day of Eid, Save The Date has introduced its new Signature Envelope - Eidi.

Eidi. Photo: Courtesy
Eidi. Photo: Courtesy

Available in five different designs, these signature envelopes are thoughtfully designed to enhance your joy of giving. Each of the products has intricate gold foil, and a matte-finished look, a perfect way to send your regards on any occasion.

Besides, Save The Date has a chic collection of greeting cards to help you send warm wishes to your loved ones in style.

Azure. Photo: Courtesy
Azure. Photo: Courtesy

Started in 2019, Save The Date is a passion project of Fatema Tuz Zohra and Safiun Islam Shukonya, who dreamt of unfolding their feathers of creativity through a distinctive invitation stationery company.

In just four years, Save The Date became a popular producer of timeless, bespoke and premium quality invitations, while being acquainted with each bridal client's desire.

Bliss. Photo: Courtesy
Bliss. Photo: Courtesy

The brand firmly believes that each of our life events is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion and to make those occasions a bit more special, Save The Date promises to work with minute details meticulously.

Eden. Photo: Courtesy
Eden. Photo: Courtesy

Price:

Eidi: Tk400 per set

Eden: Tk500 per set 

Bliss: Tk400 per set 

Splendour: Tk400 per set

Azure: Tk400 per set

Where to find: www.facebook.com/savethedatebd

Features

Eid / Gift

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

1h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

2h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

4h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

22m | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

2h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

2h | TBS Career
New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

19h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan