Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

Eid feels incomplete and empty without Eidi. The custom of giving money to children or younger ones — also known as Salami or Eidi — is an integral part of Eid celebrations around the world.

To add a bit of magic and spread joy on the blissful day of Eid, Save The Date has introduced its new Signature Envelope - Eidi.

Eidi. Photo: Courtesy

Available in five different designs, these signature envelopes are thoughtfully designed to enhance your joy of giving. Each of the products has intricate gold foil, and a matte-finished look, a perfect way to send your regards on any occasion.

Besides, Save The Date has a chic collection of greeting cards to help you send warm wishes to your loved ones in style.

Azure. Photo: Courtesy

Started in 2019, Save The Date is a passion project of Fatema Tuz Zohra and Safiun Islam Shukonya, who dreamt of unfolding their feathers of creativity through a distinctive invitation stationery company.

In just four years, Save The Date became a popular producer of timeless, bespoke and premium quality invitations, while being acquainted with each bridal client's desire.

Bliss. Photo: Courtesy

The brand firmly believes that each of our life events is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion and to make those occasions a bit more special, Save The Date promises to work with minute details meticulously.

Eden. Photo: Courtesy

Price:

Eidi: Tk400 per set

Eden: Tk500 per set

Bliss: Tk400 per set

Splendour: Tk400 per set

Azure: Tk400 per set

Where to find: www.facebook.com/savethedatebd