Save The Date: Give Eidi in style
Eid feels incomplete and empty without Eidi. The custom of giving money to children or younger ones — also known as Salami or Eidi — is an integral part of Eid celebrations around the world.
To add a bit of magic and spread joy on the blissful day of Eid, Save The Date has introduced its new Signature Envelope - Eidi.
Available in five different designs, these signature envelopes are thoughtfully designed to enhance your joy of giving. Each of the products has intricate gold foil, and a matte-finished look, a perfect way to send your regards on any occasion.
Besides, Save The Date has a chic collection of greeting cards to help you send warm wishes to your loved ones in style.
Started in 2019, Save The Date is a passion project of Fatema Tuz Zohra and Safiun Islam Shukonya, who dreamt of unfolding their feathers of creativity through a distinctive invitation stationery company.
In just four years, Save The Date became a popular producer of timeless, bespoke and premium quality invitations, while being acquainted with each bridal client's desire.
The brand firmly believes that each of our life events is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion and to make those occasions a bit more special, Save The Date promises to work with minute details meticulously.
Price:
Eidi: Tk400 per set
Eden: Tk500 per set
Bliss: Tk400 per set
Splendour: Tk400 per set
Azure: Tk400 per set
Where to find: www.facebook.com/savethedatebd