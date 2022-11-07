Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

When it comes to foldables, Samsung is undoubtedly leading the market right now. Even though last year's Z Flip3 and Fold3 had issues with software optimisation and screen crease, they were still great Android phones with the novelty of a screen that folds.

This year, Samsung refined their design with the Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, making them transcend their novelty factor, and into products which can genuinely help with productivity and convenience.

Both Flip4 and Fold4 have an iPhone-like squared-off design. The armour aluminium frame is much sturdier, and resembles the glossy side rails in the newer iPhone models. The front and back are covered with slightly stronger shatter and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. The bezels are slimmer on both devices, and are symmetrical on all sides.

They took Apple's approach of not-fixing-unless-broken and made only a few minor tweaks in the design.

Galaxy Z Flip4

The Galaxy Z Flip4 is a solid device, even though the spec sheet is not anything extraordinary. The overall experience feels polished. The software is optimised for the folding design and it is a true everyday phone.

Unlike the previous generations, where the apps were forced to split in the middle and gave you a pseudo multitasking experience with media control on the bottom half, the Flip4 has true optimisations for apps. The best example of this is the FlexCam feature. It allows you multi-angle photo and video recording, and can be triggered by palm recognition.

When the front camera is on and the phone is halfway folded, it can sit on any surface, giving a steady, hands-free recording experience that is particularly handy for social media content generation.

The cover screen also helps with taking photos and videos. The small yet surprisingly handy 1.9-inch screen on the outside lets you use the 12 MP primary cameras for taking selfies and vlogging can be done with the best camera on the phone, the 12 MP wide-angle lens on the back.

As for the quality of the photos and videos, Samsung flagships offer some of the best cameras in the market and the Z Flip4 does not disappoint.

The form factor of the device also makes it a convenient daily driver. The cover screen on the outside conveniently shows all important notifications. The cover screen features useful widgets and can easily be carried in even the smallest of pockets.

On the hardware side of things, Flip4 is built with top-tier components both inside and out. The phone is much more durable, and the hinge has now been drastically improved with a much snappier and more satisfying flip.

Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is a super convenient device with an almost Apple-like polished appearance and just the right amount of flashiness, making it perfect for average consumers.

The Z Fold4, on the other hand, is more geared towards users who need their devices to help with productivity. It is great for multitasking.

The Fold4 has everything Flip4 has to offer and more.

The Fold4 is also built with sturdier material, and the hinge has improved quite a bit from last year's model. Even though the crease is still visible, it does not get in the way.

When unfolded, the screen is a 7.6-inch Phablet display that gives enough room for multitasking and creative workflow. The giant screen, when not in use for quality media consumption, can be split into two, three, or four parts, giving you access to four apps on the screen simultaneously.

For even more control, there is a new bottom bar, mimicking the taskbar in windows PCs, allowing access to the most used or pinned apps to jump directly from any screen.

Thanks to the under-display front camera, this main display is now a giant phablet-size uninterrupted screen that allows cross-app copy and paste.

All these customisations and optimisation are coming to this device with the newest Android 12L operating system built specifically for large displays. In fact, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is the first phone to come with Android 12L, establishing that Samsung is the reigning monarch in the Game of Foldables.

Combine all of these with the fact that it has the S Pen support; there is no question that Fold4 is Samsung's attempt to bite into the iPad Mini market.

Infograph: TBS

Buying Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 in Bangladesh

Z Flip4 starts at Tk 1,54,999, and Z Fold4's base price starts from Tk 2,59,999. Both Z Flip4 and Fold4 can be ordered from Samsung's official website or purchased directly from Samsung showrooms and retailers such as Gadget & Gear or Dazzle.