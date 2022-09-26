Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

The range of B Series TVs include NeoQLED 8K, QLED 4K, and Dynamic Crystal UHD 4K models, and sizes vary from 43 inches to 85 inches

Samsung's newly launched series of televisions – the B Series – includes cutting-edge technology which brings each frame on the screen to life. The range of B Series TVs include NeoQLED 8K, QLED 4K, and Dynamic Crystal UHD 4K models, and sizes vary from 43 inches to 85 inches. 

The televisions utilise their Neural Quantum Processor which facilitates their Real Depth Enhancer technology. 

The TV's Real Depth Enhancer is part of the magic that makes the TV experience so life-like. Imitating how our eye naturally focuses on a subject, the technology can enhance the definition, helping images stand out with depth. 

It also has Motion Xcelerator which eliminates the blur of moving images on your screen. This gives you a smoother and more defined experience while watching TV shows, and it especially comes in handy for sports. 

On top of that, if you are tired of TV blooming, your perfect TV fit is sure to be among Samsung's B Series. The TVs use Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, an innovation that operates with tiny Quantum Mini LEDs. This ensures meticulous and exact control of the lighting, helping it minimise blooming and instil deep blacks for contrast. Working with the Quantum Mini LEDs is the Shape Adaptive Light Control. This technology further helps contrast in an image – not just giving you better contrast, but precise contrast.

Moreover, the televisions have a boundless display with an infinity screen that has a screen-to-body ratio of 99%. This feature helps images on the screen look seamless, larger, and luxurious.  

Aside from visuals, the series of TVs are also able to provide a better audio experience. It can detect distracting noise and minimise it to provide clarity of sound.

Just like all the smart devices around us, the B Series televisions offer up a variety of features that improve usability and convenience. The all-new QLED TVs offer a multi-view option. It also has a new and improved home screen that keeps all smart features, settings, and content on one screen. 

Currently, you can get an exclusive cashback of Tk 4,000 on their UA43AU7500R (Tk 57,900 without discount) model, under the UHD segment. 

Where to buy: You can purchase TVs from the B Series range at any official Samsung outlet. For more information, you can visit their website https://www.samsung.com/bd/ 

Price: Prices range from Tk 57,900 to Tk 1,199,900 

