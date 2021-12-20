Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

The Ray-Ban Stories sunglasses, which were designed in collaboration with Facebook, will now allow users to send and receive messages, hear message readouts, and make calls via Facebook Messenger straight from their eyes.

It will also let users control the volume or pause and resume audio, all using their voice. The Ray-Ban Smart glasses have specific hands-free features that enable users to capture photos and videos on the go, listen to music and take phone calls.

Users can even record the world as they see it with these smart glasses.

Specifications

The Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses get a 5-megapixel integrated camera that allows users to capture images and videos on the go. Users can record up to 30-second videos using the capture button or can go hands-free with Facebook Assistant voice commands.

These glasses also come with in-built speakers and have a three-microphone audio array to receive calls and shoot videos.

Price and availability

Ray-Ban Stories glasses come at a price of $299 (Tk25,000 approximately). The smart glasses are available in 20 style combinations including Wayfarer, Wayfarer Large, Round and Meteor.

The lenses are available in four variations including clear, sun, transition and prescription. One can purchase it from an online store or from selected retail stores in the United States, as well as Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy and the UK.