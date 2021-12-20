Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Brands

Hindustan Times
20 December, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 02:51 pm

Related News

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Hindustan Times
20 December, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 02:51 pm
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

The Ray-Ban Stories sunglasses, which were designed in collaboration with Facebook, will now allow users to send and receive messages, hear message readouts, and make calls via Facebook Messenger straight from their eyes. 

It will also let users control the volume or pause and resume audio, all using their voice. The Ray-Ban Smart glasses have specific hands-free features that enable users to capture photos and videos on the go, listen to music and take phone calls. 

Users can even record the world as they see it with these smart glasses.

Specifications

The Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses get a 5-megapixel integrated camera that allows users to capture images and videos on the go. Users can record up to 30-second videos using the capture button or can go hands-free with Facebook Assistant voice commands. 

These glasses also come with in-built speakers and have a three-microphone audio array to receive calls and shoot videos. 

Price and availability

Ray-Ban Stories glasses come at a price of $299 (Tk25,000 approximately). The smart glasses are available in 20 style combinations including Wayfarer, Wayfarer Large, Round and Meteor. 

The lenses are available in four variations including clear, sun, transition and prescription. One can purchase it from an online store or from selected retail stores in the United States, as well as Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy and the UK.

Features / Top News

Smart Glasses / Facebook / sunglass

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

2h | Brands
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

3h | Brands
All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Weirdest Foods Around The World

Weirdest Foods Around The World

30m | Videos
Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

19h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

20h | Videos
Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today