Philips launches ‘Fresh Air Mask’ with non-valve filter

Royal Philips has launched the 'Fresh Air Mask', which, as the company says, brings together breathing comfort, strong filtration performance, and contemporary design.

The new mask is meant to help you protect yourself against the issue of rising air pollution. It can be bought from Amazon and comes in two colours.

The Philips Fresh Air Mask is made with an air-fluid dynamic design that helps decrease humidity, temperature, and CO2 levels behind the mask. It also provides drier and cooler breaths every second making it more comfortable to wear as compared to other masks.

The mask is equipped with a four-layered, high filtration, non-valve filter design, and has a two-way filtration system that makes both inhaled and exhaled air pass through the filter.

The fan module is also specially designed to avoid spreading filtered exhaled air horizontally outward, which could potentially affect those in the close vicinity of the mask wearer.

Philips says to ensure effective air purification, the filter should be replaced after 40 hours of wear. When used at longer intervals, it is recommended to replace the filter at least every two weeks.

The Philips Fresh Air Mask comes with a reusable cover that is crafted with air mesh and precise 3D laser cutting that allows it to fit well on any face.

It has a charging port for the fan module which can work for two to 3.5 hours on a single charging. To guarantee filtration efficiency, the consecutive duration of use of a single disposable filter is recommended to be no longer than 40 hours.

The Philips Fresh Air Mask is priced approximately Tk8,000.

