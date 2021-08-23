For the perfect online presence, the best webcams in town 

Saiful Bari
23 August, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 12:40 pm

For the perfect online presence, the best webcams in town 

Did you ever feel that you could create a much better impression during office meetings if you invested in a proper webcam? Here are some handpicked suggestions of the best webcams in town

Saiful Bari
23 August, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 12:40 pm
Webcam
Webcam

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, our daily activities - meetings, classes, or even exams - are becoming more and more online-based. Online discussions and webinars have become rather common nowadays. 

Be it online or offline, we want to create the perfect impression during these meetings. Hence, a good video camera has become a necessity. 

Unfortunately, the internal webcam of your laptop often can not provide the best quality video. That is why many people like to invest in an external webcam. 

Before buying a webcam you need to think of a few things. If you are a student and just need to buy a webcam for online classes, you do not need to go for an expensive webcam. 

On the flip side, if you are a businessman or someone in a leadership position of a corporate organisation, you may need to consider a few points: Webcam resolution, calculation of frame per second, sophisticated lenses, camera exposure, autofocus, artificial intelligence etc. 

For creating your perfect presence during online classes or business meetings, TBS has found some of the best webcams available in the market. The price range is between Tk1,499 and Tk28,000.

Xiaomi Xiaovv 6320S

Where to find: Daraz, Elephant Road (Multiplan Centre)  
Price: Tk1,499 

Salim Rahman is a student at a private university in Dhaka. Since the pandemic, he has been attending online classes. When he was asked about his experience with this camera, he said, " I like this camera because it is on a budget. The camera is perfect for online classes or video conferences." 

He added, "It is indeed a good buy for this budget. Though it is not a very sharp HD camera, it is good enough for my needs. It is a wide-angle camera, that is why it will get a good score from me. Since it is a cheap camera, it has some downsides too.

The video quality gets poor in low light."  

If the image quality is essential for you, have a look at Logitech C920 or Logitech Brio 4K mentioned later in this article. 

Pros

  • 140-degree wide-angle view
  • Sound detection
  • AI motion detection
  • Supports Zoom, Messenger, Skype 
  • Auto white balance  
     

Cons

  • Poor video in low light
  • No lens for distortion fix

Logitech C310 HD Webcam 

Where to find: Startech (Dhaka, Khulna, and Chattogram), Daraz 

Price: Tk3,740 

This webcam is one of the best-selling webcams in Bangladesh thanks to Logitech's prominence as a brand for electronic devices. This 5MP camera looks different from other webcams in the market. 

The Logitech C310 HD Webcam has a wide-angle field of view to accommodate groups meeting via Zoom. The device gives you clear video and audio with a high megapixel sensor for reliable HD quality. 

The video resolution capacity of this webcam is 1280 × 720 pixels. Though it cannot take videos in 1080p, the two years' warranty can make it the first choice for many people. It is also light-weight and easy to install. 

It has a good quality and an affordable price of Tk3,740, making it perfect for office meetings.  

Pros

  • 720p video calls
  • Built-in noise-reducing mic
  • Adjusts to lighting conditions
  • Universal clip
  • Two years' warranty 

Cons

  • Lacks 1080p capture
  • Poor filtration of ambient noise

Logitech C920 HD Webcam

Where to find: Startech, Ryans Computers, Elephant Road 

Price: Tk11,400 

If you already have an entry-level webcam and you are thinking of an upgrade, this webcam can be a perfect fit for you. It produces authentic 1080p video at 30 fps. This 15 MP camera can make you look great in your online meeting. 
The autofocus option works well. Some other mention-worthy features of this webcam are — 78-degree field of view, built-in stereo microphone, and 1920 × 1080 still image resolution. 
You will hardly find any downside of this camera other than the white balance not being up to the mark. Since it is not a cheap camera, you can consider this camera as a higher range choice. 

Pros 

  • Full HD 1080p video
  • Works with Chrome OS 
  • Built-in dual mics
  • Comes with a six-foot cable
  • H.264 video compression  

Cons

  • Poor white balance
  • No 60 fps video

Logitech BRIO ULTRA HD PRO Webcam 

Price: Tk28,000 

Where to find: Ryans Computers   

Though it is too much to ask for 4K video from a webcam, this Logitech model delivers it without any difficulty. 

Kabir Ahmed owns a small leather factory that produces finished leather goods. His clients reside abroad. When he was asked about the camera he said, "I use the Logitech Brio 4K to show the samples to my clients. I want them to feel the quality of the finished goods that I produce and it cannot be done even with a 1080P camera. Every pixel matters to me. That is why I needed a 4K camera." 

When he was asked about the price, he replied, "Yes, the price is quite high but I see it as an investment for my company. The performance of this webcam justifies the price." 

Pros 

  • 4K options
  • Tripod screw mount
  • 5x digital zoom in Full HD
  • Looks great in any light
  • Certified for Skype for Business and Cisco 

Cons

  • Expensive
  • No optical zoom

Even when the pandemic comes to an end, the culture of online meetings and classes might stay. If you feel the need to look better during virtual events, a new webcam would be a good choice.
 

