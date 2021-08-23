For the perfect online presence, the best webcams in town 

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, our daily activities - meetings, classes, or even exams - are becoming more and more online-based. Online discussions and webinars have become rather common nowadays.

Be it online or offline, we want to create the perfect impression during these meetings. Hence, a good video camera has become a necessity.

Unfortunately, the internal webcam of your laptop often can not provide the best quality video. That is why many people like to invest in an external webcam.

Before buying a webcam you need to think of a few things. If you are a student and just need to buy a webcam for online classes, you do not need to go for an expensive webcam.

On the flip side, if you are a businessman or someone in a leadership position of a corporate organisation, you may need to consider a few points: Webcam resolution, calculation of frame per second, sophisticated lenses, camera exposure, autofocus, artificial intelligence etc.

For creating your perfect presence during online classes or business meetings, TBS has found some of the best webcams available in the market. The price range is between Tk1,499 and Tk28,000.

Xiaomi Xiaovv 6320S

Where to find: Daraz, Elephant Road (Multiplan Centre)

Price: Tk1,499

Salim Rahman is a student at a private university in Dhaka. Since the pandemic, he has been attending online classes. When he was asked about his experience with this camera, he said, " I like this camera because it is on a budget. The camera is perfect for online classes or video conferences."

He added, "It is indeed a good buy for this budget. Though it is not a very sharp HD camera, it is good enough for my needs. It is a wide-angle camera, that is why it will get a good score from me. Since it is a cheap camera, it has some downsides too.

The video quality gets poor in low light."

If the image quality is essential for you, have a look at Logitech C920 or Logitech Brio 4K mentioned later in this article.

Pros

140-degree wide-angle view

Sound detection

AI motion detection

Supports Zoom, Messenger, Skype

Auto white balance



Cons

Poor video in low light

No lens for distortion fix

Logitech C310 HD Webcam

Where to find: Startech (Dhaka, Khulna, and Chattogram), Daraz

Price: Tk3,740

This webcam is one of the best-selling webcams in Bangladesh thanks to Logitech's prominence as a brand for electronic devices. This 5MP camera looks different from other webcams in the market.

The Logitech C310 HD Webcam has a wide-angle field of view to accommodate groups meeting via Zoom. The device gives you clear video and audio with a high megapixel sensor for reliable HD quality.

The video resolution capacity of this webcam is 1280 × 720 pixels. Though it cannot take videos in 1080p, the two years' warranty can make it the first choice for many people. It is also light-weight and easy to install.

It has a good quality and an affordable price of Tk3,740, making it perfect for office meetings.

Pros

720p video calls

Built-in noise-reducing mic

Adjusts to lighting conditions

Universal clip

Two years' warranty

Cons

Lacks 1080p capture

Poor filtration of ambient noise

Logitech C920 HD Webcam

Where to find: Startech, Ryans Computers, Elephant Road

Price: Tk11,400

If you already have an entry-level webcam and you are thinking of an upgrade, this webcam can be a perfect fit for you. It produces authentic 1080p video at 30 fps. This 15 MP camera can make you look great in your online meeting.

The autofocus option works well. Some other mention-worthy features of this webcam are — 78-degree field of view, built-in stereo microphone, and 1920 × 1080 still image resolution.

You will hardly find any downside of this camera other than the white balance not being up to the mark. Since it is not a cheap camera, you can consider this camera as a higher range choice.

Pros

Full HD 1080p video

Works with Chrome OS

Built-in dual mics

Comes with a six-foot cable

H.264 video compression

Cons

Poor white balance

No 60 fps video

Logitech BRIO ULTRA HD PRO Webcam

Price: Tk28,000

Where to find: Ryans Computers

Though it is too much to ask for 4K video from a webcam, this Logitech model delivers it without any difficulty.

Kabir Ahmed owns a small leather factory that produces finished leather goods. His clients reside abroad. When he was asked about the camera he said, "I use the Logitech Brio 4K to show the samples to my clients. I want them to feel the quality of the finished goods that I produce and it cannot be done even with a 1080P camera. Every pixel matters to me. That is why I needed a 4K camera."

When he was asked about the price, he replied, "Yes, the price is quite high but I see it as an investment for my company. The performance of this webcam justifies the price."

Pros

4K options

Tripod screw mount

5x digital zoom in Full HD

Looks great in any light

Certified for Skype for Business and Cisco

Cons

Expensive

No optical zoom

Even when the pandemic comes to an end, the culture of online meetings and classes might stay. If you feel the need to look better during virtual events, a new webcam would be a good choice.

