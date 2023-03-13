Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

As pet owners, we want to do everything we can to make our furry friends happy and healthy. Whether it's providing them with a nutritious diet or taking them on daily walks, we know that our pets rely on us to meet their basic needs.

But why stop at the basics? With the wide range of fun and functional pet accessories available today, we can take our pets' quality of life to the next level. From fun toys to functional pet backpacks, there's no shortage of accessories to choose from that will enhance our pets' daily routine and keep them entertained.

2-layer dog collar with bell

The 2-layer dog collar with bell from Poshaprani is a stylish and functional accessory that is perfect for any furry friend. The collar is designed with a sleek and modern look that is sure to turn heads, and the high-quality materials ensure that it will last for years to come. The collar is available in a variety of colours and sizes, so you can choose the one that best suits your pet's style and needs.

One of the standout features of this collar is the built-in bell, which helps you keep track of your pet's movements and location. The bell is securely attached to the collar and emits a clear and audible sound, making it easy to locate your dog even when they're out of sight.

Price: Tk300

Where to find: poshaprani.com

Transparent carry pet backpack

Whether going for a hike, running errands, or simply taking your pet on a stroll, this transparent carry pet backpack is a versatile and convenient accessory. The backpack is spacious enough to fit a small dog or cat comfortably and has multiple air vents that ensure proper ventilation and breathability.

The transparent design allows your pet to see outside and enjoy the view while also providing you with a clear view of your pet's movements and behaviour. It also features padded straps that distribute the weight evenly across your shoulders, making it easy to carry your pet around for extended periods without experiencing any discomfort or strain.

Price: Tk1,400

Where to find: petzone.bd.com

Recycled bird feeder

This 'Limited Edition bird feeder' from Isho is a truly unique and environmentally conscious accessory for your outdoor space. Made entirely from waste wood, this bird feeder is not only functional but also sustainable, making it a great choice for nature lovers who want to do their part to protect the environment.

The bird feeder features a simple yet elegant design that will complement any outdoor décor. Its sturdy construction ensures that it will withstand adverse weather conditions and provide birds with a reliable place to eat and rest. The feeder is available in mahogany and white ash, allowing you to choose the one that best matches your style.

Price: Tk7,190

Where to find: isho.com