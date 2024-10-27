Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

Picnics are a great escape from the hectic schedule of daily life. A good picnic requires time to plan, along with a few items that can help you get the most out of your leisure day. It can be rather easy to forget certain things to bring along on the journey, but TBS has compiled some of the essentials so you can have a good time without much to worry about.

Blankets: Now the great outdoors might look nice to the eye but one thing it doesn't offer is the comfort most would expect during a relaxing getaway. Picnic blankets are quintessential companions for outdoor gatherings, offering both comfort and style. Crafted from durable fabrics like cotton, polyester or fleece, they provide a soft, inviting surface for lounging and dining al fresco.

These blankets come in various shapes, sizes and colours and at different prices too. The ones with good quality usually start from the price range of Tk2,500 and can be found at online shops like Daraz, often with good discounts.

Vibrant patterns and cheerful designs add a splash of personality to any picnic spread, reflecting the spirit of leisure and relaxation. Waterproof or water-resistant layers protect against damp ground or unexpected drizzles, ensuring a dry and enjoyable experience. Generously sized, these blankets accommodate groups of all sizes, perfect for the whole family.

Baskets: Now a big part of an enjoyable picnic entails food and other snack items. Holding them all en masse would naturally require a vessel, to make the job and sorting easier. So you might as well make a fashion statement with it too.

These baskets can be found in RFL Best Buy stores as well as in Daraz at attractive prices. Based on their sizes, the prices will vary, starting from as low as Tk500 and upwards.

Picnic baskets are convenient for outdoor dining adventures. Crafted from wicker, rattan, or durable materials like canvas, insulated polyester or other plastic, they exude rustic elegance. Their classic designs feature sturdy handles for easy transportation and hinged lids equipped with enough compartments and pockets to store your snacks, plates, utensils and napkins.

Whether traditional or modern in style, picnic baskets embody the essence of leisurely dining. With their timeless appeal and practicality, they elevate picnics from mere meals to a delightful experience.

Grill: Of course, the importance of a barbeque grill can hardly be ignored during a picnic. The aroma of a really good barbeque is a huge nostalgia factor after all. While there are many variations of a grill, the best type for a picnic is the portable one.

The recommended place to go looking for a good barbeque grill would be Daraz and BDStall with prices ranging from Tk1,050 and upwards.

These grills are often made with lightweight materials like stainless steel or aluminium, ensuring ease of transport. But fear not, their compact size belies their cooking prowess, as they boast powerful burners or charcoal grates that quickly heat up. Some models offer adjustable heat controls for precise cooking while others include convenient features like foldable legs or carrying handles for effortless setup and transportation. With their ability to turn any picnic into a culinary adventure, a picnic grill can redefine your outdoor dining experience.

Speakers and Sound System: Is there any other way to make a picnic more festive and enjoyable than music? Now carrying those sophisticated big boomboxes can be a rough experience so in this case, portable speakers are the way to go.

Compact and wireless, they effortlessly sync with smartphones or other devices via Bluetooth, eliminating the hassle of cords and cables. Encased in durable materials like rubber or waterproof housing, they can withstand the rigours of outdoor environments, be it sandy beaches or grassy parks.



Despite their small size, these speakers deliver robust sound quality, filling the air with great volume and deep bass. With long-lasting battery life and convenient carrying handles, they serve as the perfect musical companion for picnics.

Now these would probably be the most expensive items for picnic essentials. Most of these can be found in Startech, Techland and Ryans for prices that start from Tk500 and upwards. But for better quality, it is recommended to buy the not-so-cheap ones.

Bug Repellant: Bug repellants are the unsung heroes of outdoor gatherings, warding off pesky insects and ensuring uninterrupted enjoyment. Available in various forms such as sprays, lotions or candles, they utilise potent ingredients like DEET or citronella to deter mosquitoes, flies and other unwelcome guests. Some formulations even boast natural extracts like lavender or eucalyptus for a pleasing aroma.

A wide range of bug repellants are available in local pharmacies, starting from Tk270. Gentle on the skin yet formidable against bugs, these repellants provide reliable protection without compromising comfort. With their easy application and long-lasting efficacy, bug repellants ensure peace of mind and a hassle-free picnic.

