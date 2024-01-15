The overworked insomniac’s guide to making the perfect coffee

It is January 2024, the beginning of a new year and new ambitions. You want that promotion at work or a raise, perhaps pursue a part-time career as a fitness trainer, or run your own online shop, lose weight, land that high(er)-paying job, begin journaling, start reading again and everything in between that the modern world has to offer.

But you have only 24 hours in a day, eight of which you are supposed to dedicate to sleep.

Sleep, however, is for sheep, according to your favourite Instagram influencer. So how do you get everything done?

Drugs are illegal, tobacco causes cancer and tea should be relegated to yoga retreats. But caffeine is different. The aroma, the (optional) bitterness and the jolt of energy you get with the perfect cuppa joe is perhaps the elixir you need.

The perfect cup, though, requires perfect ingredients and the perfect devices. And when done right, brewing a proper cup of coffee can itself be a relaxing endeavour — one you might appreciate since your quest to excel at everything this year will likely take all the pleasure out of your life.

So let us begin your descent into a caffeine-fueled journey of hyper-productivity or just really poor sleep.

Beans and roast

The first step is to choose what bean variety you want: Arabica or Robusta.

Photo: Collected

Arabica coffee beans boast a gentle, sweet flavour profile underscored by sugary chocolate nuances. On the other hand, Robusta beans offer an earthy, "robust" taste with a heavier body and a lingering bitter note.

Robusta beans are more resilient, producing higher yields per hectare compared to Arabica. Robusta enjoys greater abundance and lower market costs. Premium coffee blends predominantly feature 100% Arabica or a mix of Robusta and Arabica beans to maintain quality standards.

So, for obvious reasons, get Arabica. And if it is the good quality Arabica you are looking for, North End is your best bet. But they have so many offerings; for the uninitiated, the choice depends on the roast you want.

The degree to which your coffee beans are roasted significantly impacts the taste, aroma and texture of your brewed coffee. As beans undergo longer roasting periods, transitioning from light to dark roasts, their original flavours and, to a slight extent, caffeine content diminish.

Dark roasts boast (slightly) reduced caffeine levels and acidity. They feature an oily surface and carry a profound, smoky essence. Medium roasts have a balanced flavour profile and moderate texture. They exhibit lower acidity, a hint of fruitiness and a less intense richness compared to dark roasts. Sweet, smooth and carrying notes of chocolate, medium roasts offer a mellow experience.

Light roasts, appearing in a light brown shade without oil on the bean's surface, embody a sharp acidity, delicate body, and vibrant flavour profile. These roasts maintain the distinct original traits of the beans, preserving their inherent characteristics.

If you are a masochist, go for North End's French Roast, which is as dark and bitter as your mood after working all night. The Espresso and Sumatra roasts are safer options, but choose whatever you like. You can also choose to roam the aisles of Unimart and look for foreign brands like Lavazza or Tim Horton's should you want to flex on Instagram.

On an additional note, you can get the North End beans from any of their cafes, but if you want to make an experience out of coffee shopping, get it straight from their roastery in Badda (you will know you are there once you are greeted by the strongest aroma of coffee you have ever smelled).

Price: Tk900-Tk2,500

French Press or Moka Pot?

Choosing between a French Press and a Moka Pot for your brew comes down to personal preference, desired flavour and brewing convenience.

The French Press, renowned for its simplicity, involves steeping coarsely ground coffee in hot water before plunging the grounds to separate them from the brewed coffee. This method retains natural oils and produces a full-bodied, rich cup with a robust flavour profile. It allows for experimentation with brew time and coffee-to-water ratios, giving you more control over the final taste.

Photo: Collected

Conversely, the Moka Pot, an Italian invention, uses steam pressure to push water through finely-ground coffee, resulting in a concentrated brew often likened to espresso. It delivers a bold, intense flavour with a touch of bitterness. The Moka Pot's speed and efficiency make it ideal for those seeking a quick, espresso-like coffee without investing in an espresso machine.

If you want to buy a French Press within a budget, check out CofeeRoma's website, where you can get the transparent 350ml and 600ml. Or you could opt for a stainless steel one from North End.

Similarly for the Moka Pot, you can grab them from CoffeeRoma if you want a black or red one. For stainless steel ones, you can refer to North End.

Price: (Moka Pot 350ml): Tk1,990-Tk2,200

Price: (French Press 350ml): Tk990-Tk3,000

Grinder

Once you choose the right beans, you then have to grind them into the right consistency. Again, you have two options here: manual or automatic.

Automatic grinders offer convenience and speed. Automatic models come with various settings for grind size, making them suitable for different brewing techniques like espresso or drip coffee. But they are expensive.

Photo: Collected

Manual grinders, on the other hand, offer control and a more tactile experience. They are compact, great for travel, and allow users to adjust grind size precisely, catering to various brewing methods like pour-over or French Press. They operate quietly and do not require electricity – and some coffee enthusiasts argue they produce a better flavour due to the slower grinding process, which minimises heat and maintains bean integrity, making it a true connoisseur's choice.

You have also lost all friends and family by now due to your busy schedule, so that should have freed up enough time for you to grind your coffee to your desired consistency before going back to "the grind."

Manual grinders are hard to come by, so Daraz is your best bet. Do not go for the cheap ones as they will most likely stop working after a while.

Price: Tk1,600 - Tk3,000

Milk frother

Selecting the ideal milk frother for your coffee can elevate your at-home barista game.

Photo: Collected

Handheld frothers, often compact and affordable, are versatile and easy to use. They work well for small quantities of milk, offering control over froth density. These battery-operated wands are great for those seeking simplicity and minimal cleanup. They are also dirt cheap as you can get one for as low as Tk150 from New Market or Daraz.

There are automatic frothing machines out there which provide convenience and consistency. These devices heat and froth milk simultaneously, delivering creamy textures effortlessly. But prices could easily spiral out of control to Tk15,000 or above.

So, in the interest of your retirement savings, stick to handheld frothers.

However, if you still want to go down the fancy route, you can also get a double mesh milk frother from CoffeeRoma. The double mesh design enhances the frothing process by ensuring more thorough aeration of the milk, leading to a denser and silkier microfoam. This dense foam is ideal for creating latte art.

Price: Tk150-Tk200 (Handheld Frother)

Price: Tk1,190 (Double Mesh Milk Frother)

Coffee mug

As for the right mug or cup to hold your precious elixir, it really is up to you. A double-walled mug will cost you anything between Tk400 to Tk700. But you can also go for the simple solid-coloured Bumblebee or Big Bee mugs from Bashonwala.

Photo: Collected

Price: Tk200-Tk300 (Bashonwala)