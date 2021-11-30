Now you can also warm up your scarf

Rubaiya Haque
30 November, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 11:29 am

JISULIFE Heated Scarf

Where to find: Gadgetoo, Gadstyle, Tech UP BD 

Price: TK2,900

This winter, love yourself by giving a nice warm hug to your neck, with the JISULIFE USB Mini Heated Neck Wrap. 

Advanced Heat Technology: The carbon crystal heating film incorporated in the scarf releases thermal energy and warmth around your neck for better blood circulation and relaxes your tensed muscles. 

Easy to Use: To give yourself warmth, you have to connect the power bank to the scarf USB port and turn it on. To turn the scarf on/off, long press the button for 1.5 seconds. Short presses will change levels. To ensure protection from overheating, the scarf will shut off automatically after 45 minutes.

Adjust the temperature: The comfortable temperature can vary from person to person. The JISULIFE scarf offers three heating temperatures. The red mode will give the most heat, while white is for medium and blue mode offers the lowest heat. 

Convenient to take out: With the 4500mAh power bank included in the package, outdoor activities this winter have never been more comfortable. Once fully charged, you can use the powerbank from 2.5 to 5 hours, depending on the mode you are using. 

Comfy material: Although the scarf has a touch of technology, the material is chosen to deliver you ultimate comfort. Made of Suede-like fabric, the mini heated scarf is smooth and soft. You can choose the colour of your choice. Do not forget to take out the batteries before giving it a hand-wash. 

Worth it?: The rating of this product on Amazon was average at 3.9 stars out of 5. According to some reviews we found, the scarf would be better if made wider. 

To conclude, you can give the mini scarf a try. If it works out for you, winter may be your favourite season from now on.

