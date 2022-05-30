Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Did you ever want to capture a moment in a bottle? Scented candles do just that by capturing nostalgia in a fragrance sealed in wax. Newton's Archive, a Bangladeshi local scented candle brand, began their journey with popular fandom themed candles.

Today, they collaborate with local artists to create merchandise and sell themed candles that Bangladeshis can relate to. We have chosen a few of their best candles just for you.

Amar Jaan

There are moments when we want to give a tight hug to our loved one. The candle, 'Amar Jaan' has the perfect notes to reminisce those moments and warm your heart.

Newton's Archive collaborated with Dameer, a young musician of Bangladesh, and launched their newest scented candle 'Amar Jaan', which is named after one of Dameer's famous songs. This candle has a very flowery fragrance, which makes you feel energetic and relaxed at the same time.

The packaging, colour, and the scent of the candles have been picked by Dameer himself and according to Newton's Archive, the candle is the authentic representation of the popular song. From the hustle and bustle of the city, this scent reminds you to take a break and spend some time with that person that loves you the most.

Price: Tk990

Noor

'Noor' has a floral scent of the peony flower. Combined with the fragrance of amber, it warms the heart and emits an uplifting aroma that is sure to calm anyone's mind.

The Morocco-inspired candle is divine to look at. Once you open the container, you will be greeted with a beautiful blue candle with pieces of mosaic-like wax on the top. If you are looking for something warm to tap into your spiritual side, this candle might be what you need.

Price: Tk950

Me Time

"Sweet, spice, and everything nice," is a great way to describe our next candle, 'Me Time'. This candle aims to make sure you cherish yourself. The sweetness comes from the rose petals, and that, mixed with the fragrance of pepper, exudes a deeply relaxing fragrance to enjoy your well-deserved leisure time after a long day.

Price: Tk950

Newton's Archive has a candle for everyone. They release new collections often and are due to release three new candles soon, The Night We Met, Crazy Candle Lady, and Summer Fling.

Where to find: https://newtonsarchive.com/