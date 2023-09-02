The multi-fx processors to fix your guitar tone

There are two types of electric guitar players on the planet.

There's the nerdy, old-fashioned purist, who likes to produce their sound and guitar tone through analogue mediums.

They bask themselves in the glory of owning a 10-foot-long pedalboard, arranged with a whole lot of pedals, searching for the most genuine sound known to mankind.

Then there is the brand of guitar players, the more evolved species if you may say so, who do not mind the idea of simulating analogue sounds through a digital medium, via the plethora of different amp modellers found in multi-effects processors.

In the guitar world, the pedals vs. multi-fx processors debate is timeless. But the truth is, there's no definitive right or wrong here. Whether you're a bedroom guitarist or a chart-topping artist, the choice between pedals and processors is personal.

Even guitar legends can't agree. John Petrucci swears by pedals for his signature sound. Yet, Steve Vai, another virtuoso, rocks an Axe-Fx processor to achieve his iconic tone.

In Bangladesh, processors reign supreme for most guitarists. Reasons? We will delve into those.

The Business Standard consulted Ifaz Abrar Reza, guitarist from Nemesis and co-founder of Arekta Rock Band, who has been tinkering with many different multi-effects processors for over a decade.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, Ifaz told us what a multi-effects processor is.

"Essentially every multi-fx processor is a simulator. A processor mimics the sounds of analogue instruments. You should pick the multi-fx that fits your current needs and experience level. The processor you use when you're jamming with friends may not be serving you on a stage in front of hundreds of people, " said Ifaz.

Zoom G5n

Photo: Collected

The Zoom G5n is a reliable choice for non-professionals. It is suitable for small gigs and practice sessions, but not up to par for professionals. Equipped with 124 custom-designed patches emulating iconic guitar tones from legends like Van Halen, Hendrix, and more, it's a hit among beginners.

The G5n features 200 slots for custom chain patches, an expression pedal, and four-foot switches, resembling a pedalboard. Editing patches is easy, but note that Zoom hasn't provided updates for it recently. If you are considering recording or heavy live performances, the G5n is not the processor.

"Honestly, the first reason why I bought the G5n was because of how cool it looked! It felt as if I were using a huge pedalboard like all those famous guitarists," smirked Ifaz.

"However, soundwise, it could not serve me to my liking. At that point in my career, the music I was playing was more linear towards modern Metal and the G5n's simple, digital 2D sound wasn't cutting it for me," he added.

What Ifaz was referring to was the 'tightness' in tone that is inherent to modern Metal and Rock. The G5n just does not have that. Arguably their best amp model, Bogner, is not tailored for heavy music. But if you do want to go heavy with the G5n, use their Mesa Boogie amp models because you can make them sound dirty if you tweak them to the right settings.

Where to buy: www.melody-bd.com,

www.shopz.com.bd

Price: Tk25,000-26,500 (Prices may vary from shop to shop)

Mooer GE 200

Photo: Collected

"GE 200 gave me consistency. In the two years I owned the processor, I used it during pads as well as on stadium shows. Its IR(Impulse Response) cabinet loader was a game changer for me," said Ifaz.

The GE 200 offers impressive amp modelling with 55 amplifier models and a variety of digital effects like compressors, EQs, and modulation. It's USB-compatible for direct recording to your DAW and can serve as a hub for your home guitar studio.

Where to buy: www.guitarsngears.com.bd

Price: Tk29,000

Fractal Audio FM3

Photo: Collected

Fractal Audio Systems products are top-tier and meant for serious musicians. They're not budget-friendly, but if you're pursuing a career in the music industry and need professional-grade gear, Fractal processors are a solid choice.

"In my experience as a guitarist, mobility is a very important thing and the FM3 is quite minuscule in comparison to other processors and very easy to travel with. It comes in very handy when you're always on the move," stated Ifaz.

"Fractal has a very simple setup. It's a compact unit. Very powerful processing with great amp and cabinet simulators. They are always providing users with regular updates, unlike most other brands."

The FM3's amp simulators are impressive and come remarkably close to replicating the warmth and feel of actual amplifiers, making it a great choice for purist guitarists.

"To put things into context, if I set my gain at a basic 6 o'clock on a driven tone, Fractal responds to it so well that if I keep my volume knob at 2, it will produce a very clean tone. If I increase it to 5, it sounds like a balanced crunch tone and if I keep the knob at 10, the FM 3 will produce a full-fledged riff tone. Simply adding a booster and delay to it would result in a beautifully balanced lead tone. It's that simple on the FM3," concluded Ifaz.

The FM3 features CYGNUS X2 Amp Modeling — a technology developed by Fractal Audio for their award-winning flagship Axe-Fx III. It captures the sound — and the equally important feel — of real tube amps, with 300+ models offering an impressive range of clean tones and everything from warm, touch-sensitive overdrive to face-melting modern distortion.

The FM3 is a multi-effects unit that performs superbly. It contains a fantastic assortment of the most cutting-edge effect algorithms from Fractal Audio. A looper, stunning driving pedals, a vast array of delays, reverbs, compressors, EQs, phasers, flangers, and other modulation effects, among many other fascinating novelties, are all included.

Where to buy: www.shop.fractalaudio.com

Price: Tk100,000 - 120,000 (Subject to US dollar exchange rate)