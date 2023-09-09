Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

In the world of interior design, mirrors are more than just functional pieces adorning walls or dressing room doors; they are the mystical keys to unlocking the full potential of a living space. These enchanting reflective surfaces have the power to transform the mundane into the magical, the cramped into the capacious, and the dull into the dazzling.

Nowadays, mirrors are not only objects that reflect but also objects that portray beauty and class. With the rise in the trend of mirror selfies, interior spaces are now almost incomplete without these mirrors.

Starting from decorative purposes to one last check before you go out for an event, mirrors do it all.

From decorative macrame to fancy vanity, The Business Standard has curated a selection of must-have decorative mirrors that strike a perfect balance between luxury and boldness.

Macramé Embellished Mirror Piece

Photo: Collected

The macramé-embellished mirror piece is a captivating fusion of craftsmanship and functionality, blending the timeless charm of macramé artistry with the practicality of a mirror. This handcrafted masterpiece features intricate knots and patterns meticulously woven around the mirror's perimeter, creating an alluring frame that draws attention to its reflective centre, along with an intricately woven hanging tassel feature that adds serenity to the interior.

The soft, earthy beige tones and textures of the macramé add a touch of bohemian elegance to any interior, making it a versatile and aesthetically pleasing addition to a wide range of design styles, from boho-chic to modern minimalism.

Measuring nine inches in diameter, this mirror is a perfect size for various interior spaces, whether it's your bedroom, living room, or hallway. The off-white mirror piece boasts a classic white colour, which not only complements various colour schemes but also adds a sense of purity and sophistication to your living space.

With its reduced price, it offers excellent value for those seeking a blend of style, craftsmanship, and affordability in their home decor. Upgrade your interior with this beautiful Macramé Embellished Mirror Piece and enjoy the perfect balance of beauty and utility.

Where to buy: Ondor Shoilee

Price: Tk1,100

Casa Dimora Decorative Wall Mirror

Photo: Collected

The Casa Dimora Decorative Wall Mirror is a stunning piece of wall decor that adds elegance and style to any room. This exquisite mirror is crafted from high-quality fibre, ensuring both durability and a lightweight design. With its attention-grabbing features, this decorative wall mirror becomes a focal point in your living space.

Perfect for your living room, the golden arch mirror features a captivating shape that adds a touch of architectural elegance to your living space. The mirror is designed with easy installation in mind, with hanging hooks or brackets on the back to securely mount it on your wall.

The mirror can serve as a focal point in various rooms, such as the living room, bedroom, hallway, or dining area. Its versatility allows it to complement different interior design styles, from traditional to modern.

Where to buy: Casa Dimora

Price: Tk3,500

Belgium Smart Mirror

Photo: Collected

We all want some extra focus and light to point out the dark spots on our faces, don't we? The Belgian Smart Mirror is just that and a lot more. With a touch sensor switch and LED brightness control, this mirror piece is a perfectly useful addition to your washroom or dressing room.

The LED mirror is the most useful piece of furniture that not only adds to the dressing room aesthetics but also helps spot the smallest impurities that a normal light can't catch. The Belgian Smart Mirror is a high-tech wonder that combines innovation and practicality. With a touch sensor for easy control, you can adjust it with simple intuitive movements, making your life a lot easier in the process.

Due to its anti-fog system, it won't fog up even in a steamy bathroom, ensuring clear visibility. Plus, you can customise the LED brightness to fit your needs. With its sleek design and smart features, it's the perfect blend of modern convenience and style to go with your modern bathroom.

The exquisite piece comes in a size of 24 by 60 inches and is made purely of Belgian crystal. Now isn't that just the perfect choice for interior lovers? With a year-long warranty, there is no question that it definitely is a "smart" purchase.

Where to buy: Room Decor Bangladesh

Price: Tk21,500

Hand-Painted Mirror - Rickshaw Edition

Photo: Collected

A desi touch to our home is something most interior designers take as underrated. But as lowkey as it is, the absolutely artistic hand-painted mirror with rickshaw-themed designs elevates the interiors of our home into an artistic and serene wonderland.

Drawing inspiration from the rich and exotic cultures of Bangladesh, this particular interior piece represents a harmonious fusion of culture and vibrancy. It features captivating hues of pink, yellow, red, and blue, and is meticulously handcrafted by skilled rural artisans. This exceptional masterpiece has garnered immense popularity among users due to its affordability and its practical dimensions, measuring 24 by 17 inches, it is a perfect fit for any living space or entrance hallways.

Where to buy: Beshi Deshi

Price: Tk2,000