Microsoft unveils Windows 11: What’s new in it?

Windows 11 is the first upgrade of Microsoft's operating systems since the release of Windows 10 in 2015. Microsoft calls this version modern, fresh, clean and beautiful.

Previously Windows 10 was free for Windows 7 and Windows 8 users, this new Windows 11 version will be free for existing Windows 10 users.

So what's new in it? Many things have changed, like the lock screen and the welcome greeting of Windows. You'll find the start menu at the centre so that you find everything you need quickly. Now the docs, apps are powered by cloud technology. The following explains the big updates of this new version.

Snap Layout

Microsoft has introduced snap layouts in this version of windows. It has window layouts tailored to the size of your screen. You will be able to pick the layout that suits you for doing your work efficiently. Windows will remember your setup even when you move from a personal computer to your windows powered tablet computer.

In Windows 11, when you hover on a window's maximise button, a Snap Navigator will surface that will tell you to choose from several pre-defined options for snapping your windows, including the classic two-section view as well as three-section and four-section layouts.

Snap Group

To make task switching effortless, a new feature is introduced in this version of Windows. You will find the collection of apps that you were using when you get back to work after an interruption or break. Microsoft calls it Snap Group.

Windows will give you the exact layout after getting back, you don't have to remember anything about which apps or files were open. You will find this feature sitting at the taskbar.

Windows Widget

Microsoft's latest Windows 11 operating system features a brand new Widgets panel that is pinned at the Taskbar by default. This Widgets panel is just Windows 10's free-floating version of the News & Interests taskbar but presented in a slightly different user interface. New personalised feed, powered by AI. It will serve you curated contents like news, weather forecast, sports, and finance updates.

This new Widget panel can be used either via the dedicated Widget button on the Taskbar, via a swipe in from the left of the display, or by the keyboard shortcut Win+W. The panel sits on the left, and cannot be moved around or resized. Along the top of the panel is the current time, along with a drop-down menu for customising what kind of topics and interests show up inside the panel.

Typing

You will find the brand new and upgraded Windows 11 touch keyboard with Windows 11. The touch keyboard now has new themed backgrounds that users can choose from.

This new Windows 11 touch keyboard, which can be typically used with 2-in-1 laptops like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, now has more everyday gestures that many people already use with their phones. This includes swiping and dragging your finger to type a word — without requiring to raise a finger.

Also, this version of Windows got a new voice typing feature that is accessible via the new touch keyboard. As you pronounce, the new Windows 11 software will type what you are speaking, allowing you to send messages to others without using your hands. It also automatically uses punctuations, so you don't have to disrupt your flow to add full stops and question marks in a sentence. It has voice command options too. For example, you can just utter — delete that, to remove the earlier sentence.

Gaming

Microsoft added some features to Windows 11 that were already available on the Xbox.

Auto HDR and DirectStorage are mainly two new features that come with Windows 11 to improve how personal computers handle gaming. These two features were first introduced on the Xbox Series console. With Auto HDR (for high-quality graphics), Windows will make it easy to use a High Dynamic Range, as long as the hardware supports it to have the best visual experience.

The Xbox app will be included in the new Windows 11. Xbox Game Pass users will be able to download from the catalogue of games from the service offers. Also, the users will be able to stream via Xbox cloud gaming. Cross-play between personal computers and consoles will also be available.

Android Apps on Your Computer

Microsoft announced with the new store features, you will be able to create, learn, do and play with every app that you need.

The new Microsoft Store will include Android apps that can run on your Windows 11 computer. This is now possible due to a partnership with Amazon and Intel Bridge technology. The Amazon Appstore will live inside the Microsoft Store, and you'll be able to drag and pin those apps side by side with traditional Windows apps on your computer.

Technical Requirement for windows 11

You'll need a computer that has the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11— 64-bit CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Microsoft's Windows has been used and loved by millions of people around the world. The new features like snap layout, snap group, new widget, intelligent typing and android apps on a personal computer will make windows users more efficient and productive. Undoubtedly, it is one of the best Windows ever.

Windows 11 will be delivered through Windows Update in the same way as Windows 10 updates have been made available previously.