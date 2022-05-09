Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 02:44 pm

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

The Trinova Stain Guard creates a hydrophobic coat on surfaces, giving you the time to save your furniture.

The Trinova Stain Guard gives creates a hydrophobic coat on surfaces, giving you the time to save your furniture

It is hard to protect our furniture and carpets from the occasional spills, especially when there are children and pets around the house. Life would be so much easier if there were a way to buy us time to clean up a stain before it seeped into an expensive fabric sofa. Worry not, the Trinova Stain Guard is here to give you that extra time to save your sofa!

Once you spray the Trinova Stain Guard on a surface, it gives it a hydrophobic coat. If you spill a drink on a sofa protected with the stain guard, the liquid will sit on top of the material, allowing you time to clean it up. 

However, if you leave the liquid on the material, it will eventually seep into the surface and stain it. Therefore, the stain guard can help you prevent stains, but it cannot clean the mess up for you. 

It is not flammable as it is a water-based solution. The solution is clear and odourless, so there will not be any awkward splotches of colour or gross fumes emitting from your furniture.

To get the best out of the stain guard, you have to spray an even and light layer in a crisscross pattern on the surface. 

Before exposing the surface to liquids, let it rest for at least an entire day. A great thing about the stain guard is that you do not have to reapply it every day, making a bottle last longer. Though, the frequency at which you should reapply will depend on how often the space comes in contact with people. 

Is it worth the purchase?

With a 4.3 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, the product seems to live up to the hype. However, it seems that it is not recommended to be used on clothes.

Price: Tk2,571-Tk5,549
Where to find: Ubuy, Desertcart

