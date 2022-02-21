LinkedIn to introduce new virtual events platform

Tanvir Ishraque Taque
21 February, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 01:57 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

LinkedIn is rolling out a new events platform where it will be listing, hosting and marketing interactive, virtual live events. It is starting out first with an audio-only product that it launched in January in beta version, followed by a video that will be launched in the spring.

LinkedIn actually began looking into events with the launch of its 'Events Hub' back in 2019. However, as more people started working from home, the company added online polls and video events to provide remote workers with access to events.

Hosts will be able to record and run their events straight from LinkedIn as the new platform will include tools for online attendees and hosts to have live conversations and moderate discussions. Attendees will also be able to communicate with one another during and after the event ends. 

The platform will start off by targeting individual creators who already rely on LinkedIn to connect with a wider audience and cover topics such as career development and recruitment.

Product manager at LinkedIn, Jake Poses provided further details on the company's philosophy when it comes to its new virtual event platform for audio and video in an interview. 

He said, "Our philosophy is to put the organisers in control. We want to make it easier to host virtual round tables, fireside chats, and more. Some may want the event to be more formal, or less formal. Some might want to communicate with their audience, to open up to the floor. We are giving professionals interactivity and support."
 

