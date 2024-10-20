Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

With the right accessories, anyone can enhance their laptop experience. From sleek laptop sleeves and ergonomic stands to safety covers and camera privacy guards, these essential add-ons not only increase productivity but also bring a touch of style to your daily tasks.

The proper accessories can completely change the way you use your laptop, whether you're working from home, the office or while you're away on vacation. Find the essentials that will help you advance your tech skills.

The Business Standard has curated a selection of essential laptop accessories designed to enhance your tech experience.



Laptop stand

A laptop stand is a simple yet powerful tool that improves your posture and reduces neck and back strain by elevating your device to a more ergonomic height. It's ideal for improving comfort during long work sessions and for improving airflow, which keeps your laptop cooler and functional.

The online brand GadStyle provides a profitable range of laptop stands according to your choice and budget.

Photo: Collected

A laptop stand is a simple yet powerful tool that improves your posture and reduces neck and back strain by elevating your device to a more ergonomic height.

Made of aluminum alloy, this product fits all laptop models with a screen size between 10 and 17 inches such as the 'Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3' and few of the Macbook Pro and Air models. Its dual cooling system is specifically designed to dissipate heat.

Available at: GadStyle

Price: Tk1,000- Tk4,000

Silicone anti-dust plug cover

A small yet essential accessory, the silicone anti-dust plug cover, protects your laptop's ports from dust, water, and debris. These practical and easy-to-use plugs help keep your ports clean and functional, ultimately prolonging the life of your device. Ideal for individuals seeking to keep their device intact for a long time, they offer an easy-to-use, reasonably priced protection to the delicate parts of laptops.

Photo: Collected

Daraz is offering this useful product at an unbeatable price, making it easy for anyone to grab it for their laptop. The PC Laptop Dust Plug cover from Daraz is made from water-resistant silicone material, ensuring durable protection for your device's ports and available in different colours.



Available at: Daraz

Price: Tk75

Laptop slider camera privacy cover

A trendy and powerful way to protect your privacy is the mobile/laptop slider camera privacy cover. Local e-commerce site 'Hojoborolo Delivering Happiness' offers this product in three different colours—Black, Silver, and Rose Gold—packaged in an OPP Zipper Bag.

Photo: Collected

This durable, lightweight cover features a convenient shutter slider for easy use and is designed with strong adhesive for secure attachment. Made from premium metal, it fits seamlessly over your device's camera, offering complete control over when it's active.

Providing both security and style, it protects against unauthorised camera access, offering peace of mind in personal and professional settings. Ideal for smartphones, computers, and tablets.

Available at: Hojoborolo Delivering Happiness

Price: Tk120

Laptop sleeve bag



Photo: Collected

Made from a variety of materials like leather and fabric, laptop sleeves provide both flexibility and secure coverage for your device. Whether you're working remotely or on the go, a laptop sleeve offers a stylish and convenient way to protect your laptop from damage. Many designs feature additional pockets for essentials such as paperwork and chargers, helping you stay organised while traveling.

Ryans offers an extensive collection of premium leather laptop sleeve bags in various colors and sizes to suit your style. With a one-year warranty and reasonable pricing, these sleeves ensure both elegance and practicality for your laptop's protection.

Available at: Ryans

Price: Tk1,550

Silicone USB data cable protector

The spiral silicone USB data cable protector from the local brand 'Sobar Astha', comes in a set of four. These protectors are an effective solution for extending the lifespan of your charging cables. Made from durable silicone, the spiral-shaped sleeves wrap tightly around your cables, providing protection against tearing and damage.

Photo: Collected

They offer flexible protection for the most vulnerable areas of the cable, particularly the ends where breakage commonly occurs. It's an essential item for anyone trying to safekeep their electronic equipment, and they work great for USB data cables, phone chargers, and other electrical accessories.

Available at: Sobar Astha

Price: Tk70

Leather texture laptop sticker

Designed to mimic the look and feel of real leather, this sticker gives your laptop a premium, polished appearance without the added bulk of traditional covers. Easy to apply and remove, it transforms your device into a stylish accessory.

Photo: Collected

At Rokomari, you'll find a variety of leather-texture laptop stickers in different designs and price ranges. Whether you're aiming for sleek minimalism or something more eye-catching, these stickers allow you to personalise your laptop while keeping it protected.

Available at: Rokomari

Price: Tk231