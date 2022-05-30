KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

One thing every Bangali house has in common is spice-filled cupboards. While we love practising the art of spices while cooking, it can get hard to find what you need if you do not have a solid organising system in the kitchen. Even then, you will be lucky if someone does not switch things around under your nose.

Well, the KitchenArt 57010 might be a solution for you. It is a spice dispenser that organises your spices while helping you get accurate measurements. This kitchen essential has 12 compartments, each with a 4.5-ounce capacity to store your spices.

It has a plastic body which makes it lighter and easy to handle. The spice holder rotates to help you get what you need and as it comes with labels of spice names, it gets easier to pick the right spice.

What makes this spice organiser so special is that when you rotate the dial located at the bottom of each compartment, it dispenses exactly ¼ teaspoon of the spice. It also has a lid to allow you to easily refill each compartment. Each of compartment lid has a shaker on the back, for the times you need to sprinkle spices or dried herbs to your preference.

However, users have complained that spices have hardened overtime in the containers, meaning that they might not be tightly sealed. All in all, this multifunctional spice carousel allows you to choose between precise measurements, pouring and shaking.

Price: Tk3,536 to Tk9,939

Where to buy: Ubuy, Desertcart Bangladesh

