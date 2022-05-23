Keep your phone by your side with this armband

You can finally stop reaching into your bag or pocket during workouts with the TRIBE Reflective Running Phone Holder Armband. The exercise companion puts an end to all the little worries during your time at the gym or your routine jogs.

The armband is essentially a waterproof case that you can wrap around your arm to have access to your phone at all times. It has a plastic cover that will still allow you to use your phone's touch screen for a convenient experience.

The band itself is made of Premium Neoprene Lycra Blend. While it has slots for keys and headphone wires to slip through, what makes this band interesting is its reflective design.

When you go out on an evening jog through the neighbourhood, the reflective design on the material will make it shine so that cars passing by can see you.

While this product was made with fitness in mind, people who need to use their phone's map while riding their bicycle might find it convenient. On top of that, as it is waterproof, it can protect your phone from harsh weather conditions.

The armband has a dimension of 8.66 x 6.3 x 0.59 inches and will fit phones with similar dimensions. However, you will not have to worry much about the sizes matching perfectly as your phone will remain in the pocket securely once you tighten the band around your arm.

Where to find: Ubuy

Price: Tk2,041