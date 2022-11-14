Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Brands

Kaniz Supriya
14 November, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 11:01 am

Flash by Jimmy Choo is a floral fragrance for women, launched in 2013

I bought the Jimmy Choo Flash in 2016, and I still do not know precisely what made me buy it. It could be the fancy bottle or the free Dior makeup pouch that came with it. 

In case you didn't know, Perfume World Bd often offers lucrative free items to its member customers.

Flash by Jimmy Choo is a floral fragrance for women. It was launched in 2013. The nose behind this fragrance is Christine Nagel.

The perfume is terrible on so many levels I cannot even list down. From scent to sillage, longevity to price value, everything felt off.

It smells cheaper than it should, frankly, with less of the elegance and subtlety you usually expect from a designer scent. 

With the presence of pink pepper and tangerine in the top note, the initial spray is lovely though; the dry-down is the real problem. To me, it is somewhat reminiscent of decaying flowers in an older relative's home. It is extremely nauseating and not in the slightest bit appealing.

The longevity of this particular piece is a disgrace to perfumes. I mean, you do not want to spend 5,000 takas on a fragrance that wears off within the time of the commute. 

Flash is just not the perfume for me. I found it too powdery and fruity. And if you are looking for a sophisticated perfume experience, I believe this is not your perfume as well. 

Flash might be a suitable scent for a woman in her 20s—fun, flirty, social, not too serious or stuffy.

The packaging seems like a strange choice for a perfume that is so summery and whimsical.

Thankfully, Flash is no longer available for sale through Jimmy Choo's website. However, it is still readily available through other retailers.

Rating: 5/10

Price: Tk5,000 - Tk6,000 (depending on the dollar rate and availability).

Where to buy: BPIB, Perfume World, Perfume BD, The Mall BD.

