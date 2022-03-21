Independence month offers you cannot miss

The month of March holds a special place in the heart of Bangladeshis, as it is the month of independence. During this time of pride and joy, stores all over Bangladesh have stepped up to the occasion with great deals on products.

We have prepared a list of deals to keep an eye on during March to make the most out of the festive time.

Vibe Gaming

If you have been looking for the opportunity to upgrade your gaming gear, Vibe Gaming has you covered. They currently have a wide range of keyboards on sale for the occasion of Independence Day. The sale will last throughout March.

Vibe Gaming specialises in gaming gear, especially keyboards and mouses. They are also an authorised distributor of Keychron, a brand known for their keyboards. Vibe Gaming provides a one-year replacement warranty.

So, if you spill food or damage your keyboard, you can get it replaced.

Among the keyboards on sale, gaming enthusiasts should keep an eye on the Bajeal HJK901 keyboard, a mechanical keyboard with hot-swappable keys. You can replace the keys to your preference, allowing you to customise your own keyboard. Originally priced at Tk2,650, the keyboard is being sold for Tk2,499 for the duration of the sale.

As a part of the independence month deal, they are also offering a free ZOWIE mouse if you purchase a ZOWIE XL2546K, a monitor with the calibre fit for pro gamers.

Where to find: https://www.facebook.com/vibegamingnetwork

Royal Malabar Lifestyle

Royal Malabar Lifestyle is known for its premium products, from jewellery to clothes. On the occasion of independence month, they are offering 30% off on all their clothing items, except for bridal attires.

The shop offers luxurious dress shirts perfect for business meetings and formal events. They also sell gorgeous sharis fit for grand occasions. Royal Malabar Lifestyle does not only offer options for adults; they also sell kidswear. Their offer will be valid till 26 March, 2022.

Where to find: https://www.facebook.com/RoyalMalabarLifestyle

INGLOT Bangladesh

Need the perfect makeup look to prepare for the celebrations? Inglot Bangladesh, a renowned makeup brand, is offering a 50% sitewide sale! If you are on a budget, now is the time to grab what you need from Inglot and build your makeup collection.

Their makeup collection is massive, but their hidden gem is their Duraline. This vegan product is categorised as a makeup fixer and can work magic alongside other makeup products.

You can transform eyeshadow into a bold liquid liner with just one drop of the Duraline. What makes the item a holy grail for your collection is that it can restore your brow or gel eyeliner, helping you get the most out of your makeup.

This offer is not just for their makeup, though. You can now get half off on their selection of skincare products too. This offer will last till 16 April, 2022.

Where to find: https://www.facebook.com/inglotbangladesh