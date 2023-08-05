Illuminate your world with the enchanting glow of the moon

Brands

Sahil Yshan Chowdhury
05 August, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 02:17 pm

Related News

Illuminate your world with the enchanting glow of the moon

Emitting a soft, soothing light, this lamp has a calming effect that is perfect for unwinding after a long day or setting the mood for a romantic evening

Sahil Yshan Chowdhury
05 August, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 02:17 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Auoyo Moon Lamp Light is an exquisite creation that brings the beauty of the moon right into your living space. This stunning lamp captures the essence of the lunar marvel with intricate details and a warm, mesmerising glow, making it the perfect addition to any space.

At first glance, the moon lamp light immediately captivates with its realistic depiction of the moon's surface. Crafted with precision using state-of-the-art 3D printing technology, every crater and contour of the moon comes to life, providing an authentic celestial experience. Whether you're a space aficionado or simply fascinated by the moon's allure, this lamp is certain to leave you awestruck and inspired.

The ethereal glow creates a tranquil ambience in any space. Emitting a soft, soothing light, this lamp gives you a calming effect that is perfect for unwinding after a long day or setting the mood for a romantic evening. Its warm illumination is gentle on the eyes, making it an ideal nightlight for children. It can be a relaxing addition to any room in the apartment. 

One of the features of this moon lamp is its adjustable brightness. With just a touch or a simple tap, you can effortlessly adjust the intensity of the light to suit your preference or the occasion. Dim it for a cosy movie night, or brighten it up to illuminate your reading nook—it adapts to your needs.

Its portable design allows you to take a piece of the moon's essence wherever you go, making it a quirky addition to any camping trip or weekend getaway. It can also be a delightful and thoughtful gift for everyone. Whether it's for a birthday, anniversary, or holiday, this unique lamp is sure to put a smile on anyone's face who receives it. 

Maintaining the moon lamp is as simple as its charm. The low power consumption and long-lasting LED bulbs ensure that the lamp remains luminous for a long period of time. Additionally, its easy-to-clean surface requires minimal effort, so you can enjoy the beauty of the moon without any hassle.

The Auoyo Moon Lamp Light is a celestial masterpiece that elevates your living spaces with its glow and realistic moon surface. Whether you wish to create a dreamy atmosphere, ignite your imagination, or simply bask in the celestial beauty, this lamp promises to bring the magic of the moonlight into your everyday life.

Price: Tk880

Where to buy: Daraz
 

Features

gadget / Review

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Of ancient art, modern charm and timeless appeal of rugs

7h | Brands
Stock market investors in Bangladesh should still remain aware about the effect of high inflation on the fundamentals of the listed companies. Photo: TBS

Mastering stock market decision making in the face of inflation

8h | Panorama
Prospective migrants seek respite from the sun by sitting on road dividers, shaded by the under-construction metro rail above. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

The remittance heroes who dream on road dividers

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

59m | TBS Stories
Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

2h | TBS Stories
Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

3h | TBS World
Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

6
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier