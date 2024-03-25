Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

Gifts are a crucial part of any relationship. These small tokens of love show appreciation for the person you will be giving it to, reminding them they are a very important part of your life. Whether it's a birthday or a personal event, don't we all struggle to decide what gift to give our loved ones?

When it comes to kids, especially, it becomes a lot harder to decide what they would like. To help you decide, we have curated a list of some of the most interesting and educational gifts kids will surely love.

Onnorokom BigganBaksho

Searching for the perfect gift for kids? Look no further than the Onnorokom BigganBaksho! This science experiment kit is a genius choice. Designed for children aged five and up, it offers more than six different types of kits. From magnetic energy to chemistry, geometry, and electricity, each kit dives into fun topics for kids to enjoy.

Photo: Collected

What's more, the possibilities are endless! With over 200 experiments combined in the six boxes, children can embark on a journey of discovery. Who knows what they'll uncover? It's all about the wonders of science!

These kits aren't just gifts; they're gateways to unleashing the inner Einstein in every child. Not only do they provide hours of entertainment, but they also encourage curiosity and critical thinking skills. So, whether it's for a birthday, holiday, or just because you want to; the Onnorokom BigganBaksho is the perfect gift to spark imagination and exploration in young minds.

Price : Tk900 - Tk980

Where to buy: Rokomari

DIY Sun Moon Steam Kit

At the earliest stages of development, especially between the ages two and four, children become most familiar with objects and small shapes they can form a word out of — and one of them is the ball shape. Some children associate the ball shape with planets, like the moon or the sun.

Photo: Collected

The Electric Motor Earth-Sun-Moon Orbital Model Kit - a DIY STEAM toy - is designed to engage young minds in the magic of science and engineering. This innovative kit is not only fun but also safe for kids aged eight and above. Inside the kit, you'll find everything needed to assemble a wooden model of the Earth, Sun, and Moon, complete with an electric motor.

Easy-to-follow instructions ensure that the assembly process is both educational and enjoyable. With the flick of a switch, kids can witness the Moon orbiting around the Earth, and the Earth orbiting the Sun.

This can be a great gift for kids to grasp the concepts of Moon phases, eclipses, and seasons and can easily be gifted on Eid, holidays or birthdays.

Where to Buy: Bitsy

Price: Tk990

DIY Pine Wood & Board Dollhouse

Dollhouses are my personal favourite out of the lot. Most kids, especially girls, have at some point in their childhood played with a dollhouse. Unlike the huge ones in the Barbie movie, this cute little doll house from Aarong is just the gift you would want to give to your kid.

Perfect for kids aged four and up, this doll house is crafted from durable pine wood and board. This intricately detailed dollhouse is built to last. With five pieces in a set, you'll have everything you need to assemble your very own dollhouse.

Photo: Collected

Kids can personalise their dollhouse with their own decorations and accessories. Compared to some other toys, though, this dollhouse is on the slightly expensive side. Nonetheless, it is a great investment in your child's development. As part of Aarong's new learning toys line, this dollhouse joins a range of products designed to engage and educate young minds.

Dollhouses have been a long-known product in our culture. Our mothers and grandmothers would play with dolls and doll houses made out of material like bamboo or pinewood.

Dollhouses help children learn the idea of having an organised home, tasks that are important to keep the home clean and so on. And with Aarong's reputation for quality and craftsmanship, you can trust that you're getting a toy that will withstand hours of play.

Where to buy: Aarong

Price : Tk4,642.86

Build the Autobots (5 in 1) Kit

If you've already given your child too many train sets, dolls, dinosaurs and video games, it's time the child learns a little about robots! Most children love playing with robots; controlling their movements does seem very fascinating to them. In a world where our kids are fully driven by technology, this Build the Autobots (5 in 1) Kit is the best gift you can give.

Photo: Collected

This exciting kit comes with everything your child needs to assemble five different Autobots: an excavator, truck crane, ladder truck, sprinkling truck, and water tank. With a screwdriver and screws included, your little one can enjoy hours of hands-on fun while honing their hand-eye coordination, logical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

'Build the Autobots' is made with high-quality ABS plastic and non-toxic paint and is a fantastic gift idea for birthdays and holidays. So if you're looking for a toy that's both entertaining and beneficial for your child's development, look no further than Build the Autobots (5 in 1).

Price : Tk2,590

Where to buy: Bitsy