GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

Shoes are the magicians to any outfit, you can change your look from formal to casual with just one pair. Whether you want to look neat or feel bold, shoes are the parts of an outfit that help express your intention.

With all that said, imagine if you could express yourself with your shoes. GreyLo helps materialise your vision on your shoes. The brand hand paints art on sneakers to make your kicks extra special.

Their specialty is their versatility; they are able to pick up any type of art and deliver quality beyond expectations. Here are a few art styles you can consider for your next pair of shoes:

What to know before you order

To answer the most burning question, the artwork on their shoes are waterproof, so you do not have to be scared of wearing them.

All of the material they use, from paint to shoes, are imported and of high quality. In fact, they use Nike Air Force 1 shoes as their canvas.

Their team of artists are highly skilled, which is what gives them the confidence to claim to be able to take on any design.

Furthermore, they follow up with customers to approve the final designs before they add the final touches and seal the art. Depending on the availability of resources and complexity of the design, they will take anywhere from 25 to 40 days to deliver.

Elevate your step with subtle designs

Some people might want their shoes to stand out, but not steal the show. Yet, while switching between whites, blacks, and sudden pops of colour, it is hard to really find shoes that are expressive yet muted.

GreyLo has great options if you want to express yourself in just a few brush strokes. They offer beautiful shoes such as their Pastel Delight, that goes for around Tk2,250. The pair flaunt a pastel colour palette over the staple Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

You can even try the simple accent design, such as on their Pink Fiery Swoosh, which is sold for Tk3,200. The design leaves the entire shoe bare, but adds a bold design on the Nike checkmark.

Embrace traditional art

Infuse your fashion with a little bit of traditional art from GreyLo. The hard part of nailing traditional designs is adapting it on a canvas like shoes.

This art form is mostly bold and loud, therefore, the artists must have a steady hand while translating it on such a small canvas.

The brand offers Rickshaw Art shoes, priced at Tk3,950, with vibrant hues. They are also capable of doing more ambitious designs that require a fine eye for detail and steady hands.

Show your love for pop culture

GreyLo is here for those who want to show their love for their favourite TV shows, anime, musicians, and more.

The brand's versatility in art shows in their pop culture themed shoes. While we often see fan merchandise mass produced, it is a lot harder for someone to do it by hand.

The artist not only needs the art to be flawless, they have to capture the essence of the subject. Despite how challenging it is, they pull it off, no matter the design.

Where to find: GreyLo is available on Facebook, or you can visit their website at https://gogreylo.com/

Price: Price starts from Tk2,250 but can increase depending on the level of customisation.