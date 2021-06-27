Grameenphone to provide innovative solutions to Upay 

Grameenphone has collaborated with Upay, an emerging digital financial service provider and a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank Limited at The Renaissance Hotel in Dhaka.

Through the partnership, Grameenphone will provide innovative data solutions which will allow upay users to use the application without internet charge, said a press release.

Moreover, when the users register by using Grameenphone numbers, they will enjoy extra data of 500MB and up to Tk50 cash reward.

On this occasion, Kazi Mahboob Hassan, the chief business officer of Grameenphone, said, "Most people nowadays feel safe conducting financial transactions through digital means as they are hesitant to handle bills physically for Covid-19. The transformation from cash to cashless transactions boosted digital payments, strengthening the penetration of digitalization nationwide. The trend of cashless payments is putting pressure on all financial organizations, including MFS. And these organisations need to have access to innovative resources and solutions to tackle the increased number of digital payments."

Sydul H Khandaker, the managing director and CEO of Upay, said, "Through this initiative, the first of its kind in Bangladesh, we have addressed a long-standing pain point of customers. Sometimes, the users want to conduct transactions through the app, but either the data package is expired, or the customer may don't have a subscription to any data packs to use the app. This offer will bring a delightful experience for our customers as they can now able to use the upay app without any data charge."

The partnership was signed by Kazi Mahboob Hassan, Chief Business Officer, Grameenphone and Sydul H Khandaker on behalf of their respective organisations.

