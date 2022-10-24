Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Equipped with a better camera system, display and intelligent software features, Google recently launched their flagship smartphones Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, along with the much anticipated Pixel smartwatch, at the Made by Google event earlier this month.

Pixel smartphones are extremely popular among tech enthusiasts, and the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were one of the most anticipated phones of the year. The two devices are similar in many ways, but also include defining features which separate the two.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is a superior device when compared to its predecessors in every way.

Design

Google completely revamped their design with last year's phones, which was widely considered to be distinct and bold. This time around, they only fine tuned it. The frame is made of 100% recycled aluminium. The phone still includes a glass back and a horizontal camera bar. This year, the camera bar is made from shiny aluminium, which was made of glass in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Performance

The phones are powered by Tensor G2, which is the second generation of Google's Tensor chipset. According to Google, this chipset will be able to handle machine learning tasks 60% faster and 20% more efficiently. This enables better voice recognition, better translation and better results for pictures and videos.

Camera

'Pixel phones' and 'great camera experiences' have almost become synonymous and the 7 series are no exception.

Pixel 7 features a dual rear camera setup – a 50-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The 7 Pro includes both of these cameras and features an extra 48-megapixel telephoto camera with five times optical zoom capabilities, and up to 30 times digital 'super res zoom'. The ultrawide camera of the Pixel 7 Pro also has macro capabilities.

Both phones include improved 11-megapixel ultrawide selfie cameras, and can shoot 4K 60FPS videos.

The Night Sight mode which takes brighter and sharper images and videos at night. Unwanted objects can be removed from photos using the Magic Eraser tool. The 'Cinematic Blur' mode replicates a cinema-camera-like blur using artificial intelligence.

Display

Pixel 7 features a 6.3 inch 90Hz full HD+ flat display, and the 7 Pro includes a 6.7 inch 120Hz quad HD+ curved display.

The curve on Pixel 7 Pro's display is less prominent than Pixel 6 Pro. The display also includes LTPO tech, which refreshes between 10Hz to 120Hz, and uses less power overall.

Both phones received a 25% increase in max brightness from the Pixel 6 series phones.

Battery

Pixel 7 is equipped with a 4355 mAh battery and the 7 Pro has a 5000 mAh battery. Both phones can be charged up to 50% within half an hour using Google's 30W fast charger and also features wireless charging.

Security

Google uses the Titan M2 security chip for both devices, a chip which was also included in last year's phones. Both phones have optical in-display fingerprint sensors and an AI-based face unlock feature.

Software

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are the first phones to come with Android 13. Pixel-exclusive software features include audio message transcription, photo unblur, clear calling, etc. Both phones will get five years of security updates.

Google did not reveal the number of years these devices will receive operating system updates, but it is probably safe to assume that it will not be less than three.

Pixel Watch

Alongside the Pixel 7 smartphones, the much anticipated Pixel Watch was also launched at the event.

Design and build

Pixel Watch is a minimal, lightweight smartwatch. It is quite small when compared to most other smartwatches in the market. It comes in a stainless steel circular design and includes a one-and-half inch display.

The bezel is quite thick and the watch module has a quirky unorthodox strap attachment system. The strap colours are fun and vibrant, and there are a variety of straps to choose from.

For controls, the watch includes a haptic crown and a side button.

Software and features

The watch runs on WearOS 3.5. Google has also integrated Fitbit in the software section. Unlike mainstream smartwatches on the market, the Pixel Watch is capable of measuring your heart rate once every second.

Maps, Google Assistant, Gmail, Calendar, YouTube Music, etc, can be monitored with this smartwatch. It also comes with a six-month Fitbit premium subscription and three months of YouTube Music premium.

Where to find: You can purchase the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones from Brothers Electronics and Yousuf Communication. The Google Pixel Watch is not available in Bangladesh at the time of writing.

Price: The price for the Pixel 7 starts from Tk 88,000 and the Pixel 7 Pro starts from Tk106,000. The Pixel Watch is estimated to cost around Tk 35,073.