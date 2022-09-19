Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

We are less than a month away from the 'Made By Google' event. The tech giant has announced that the event will be held on 6 October. The company is prepping up for the new Pixel 7 Ultra launch along with Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and more at the event.

Though there are no substantial details on it, a recent report from Developer Kuba Wojciechowski has given a sneak peek into the expected design and specs of Google Pixel 7 Ultra.

The company has reportedly partnered with Foxconn to bring a high-end flagship phone potentially dubbed Pixel 7 Ultra with code name Lynx. Going by reports, the upcoming handset would arrive with better photo sensors equipped with two Sony IMX712 cameras.

Wojciechowski has reported that the Pixel 7 Ultra will have a third rear-facing camera. Further, Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 also referred to a second Sony IMX712 as an ultra-wide-angle camera.

Earlier, he had claimed that the handset is likely to ship with Sony's new IMX787 sensor, and would have a telephoto lens to perform optical zooms. Notably, the leaker also detailed a 50MP Isocell GN1 main camera with periscopic and 'multifocal' lens.

In addition to this, the handset is speculated to be equipped with a 2K screen and a Tensor 2 chip, the next generation of Google's in-house SoC. If reports are to be believed, the Pixel smartphone has also opted for ceramic as a material instead of a combination of glass, metal and plastic.

According to a report from China's Weibo platform provided by a prominent leaker, Digital Chat Station, Google has partnered with Foxconn to bring a flagship made of ceramic rather than a combination of glass, metal and plastic.

Meanwhile, Google itself is yet to confirm the launch of Pixel 7 Ultra at next month's hardware launch event. So far, the company has teased the launch of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on 6 October, along with Pixel Watch and the Tensor G2 chipset.